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Ramba Oorvasi Menaka movie censor and first review

The movie has completed its censor formalities. After some initial hurdles, it received a U/A certificate, making it suitable for viewers aged 16 and above. The runtime is a crisp 2 hours and 20 minutes. According to early reports from those who've seen it, comedy is the film's biggest highlight from start to finish. The fun banter between the father-son duo, Allari Naresh and VK Naresh, is said to be hilarious. The fun reportedly doubles when Vennela Kishore enters as Lord Indra. While the first half is standard, the second half's comedy is apparently top-notch. Plus, the glamour quotient from Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya, and Prisha Singh is a major attraction for the youth.