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'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' Movie Review: Allari Naresh Is Back With Comedy; Is the Movie Hit or Miss?
Ramba Oorvasi Menaka Movie Review: Allari Naresh is back to his home ground—comedy—with his latest film, 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'. After a long break from his signature genre, first reports are in. So, is the movie any good? Here's the inside scoop.
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Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies
Allari Naresh is back with 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'
Allari Naresh was once the go-to guy for comedy films, churning out three to four movies a year. But lately, he's been selective, trying his hand at action-thrillers. While some worked initially, others didn't. Now, he's switching gears and returning to his comfort zone with 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'.
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Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies
Allari Naresh does a comedy film again
This comedy-first film stars Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya Bhimaneni, and Prisha Singh as the heroines. Vennela Kishore and VK Naresh play other key roles. Chandramohan Chintada directed the movie, produced by Rajesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad under Hasya Movies and Annapurna Studios. It's set to release on the 4th of this month. After a great response to the teaser and trailer, the film has cleared its censor and the first review is out. So, what's the verdict?
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Is this the story of Ramba Oorvasi Menaka?
So, what's the story? VK Naresh and Allari Naresh play a father-son duo who own a magic book passed down through generations. VK Naresh tells his son that if he draws a 'muggu' (a traditional design) correctly, the celestial beauties Rambha, Urvashi, and Menaka will appear and grant his wishes. Allari Naresh, who dreams of becoming a hero, has been trying this for 25 years. Finally, his efforts pay off, and the three apsaras—Rambha (Rashi Singh), Urvashi (Vishnupriya), and Menaka (Prisha Singh)—arrive. The film explores if his dream comes true and the chaos that follows.
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Ramba Oorvasi Menaka movie censor and first review
The movie has completed its censor formalities. After some initial hurdles, it received a U/A certificate, making it suitable for viewers aged 16 and above. The runtime is a crisp 2 hours and 20 minutes. According to early reports from those who've seen it, comedy is the film's biggest highlight from start to finish. The fun banter between the father-son duo, Allari Naresh and VK Naresh, is said to be hilarious. The fun reportedly doubles when Vennela Kishore enters as Lord Indra. While the first half is standard, the second half's comedy is apparently top-notch. Plus, the glamour quotient from Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya, and Prisha Singh is a major attraction for the youth.
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Image Credit : X/@HasyaMovies
Is this the minus point in Ramba Oorvasi Menaka?
Besides the comedy, the film apparently has a strong emotional core that connects with the audience. However, there are some downsides. The comedy reportedly feels forced in some parts and doesn't land well everywhere. The film is also said to be quite loud. The talk is that the first half's comedy scenes are weak, and Allari Naresh's signature style feels a bit routine. Despite these small issues, the overall buzz is positive. But we've seen this before—many recent films with funny trailers have disappointed in theatres. The big question remains: will 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' break the trend and give Naresh a much-needed hit in his favourite genre?
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