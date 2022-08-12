Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more

Ali Fazal proposed to his long-time girlfriend Richa Chadha in 2019, and they were to marry in 2020, but the pandemic pushed their wedding plans to 2022. According to reports, Richa and Ali are all set to get married in September 2022

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are among Bollywood's most well-known and loved couples. The couple has been dating for a few years now, and marriage has been on the cards for the Fukrey co-stars for quite some time.

Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and they planned to marry in 2020, but the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding until 2022. According to reports a few days ago that Richa and Ali are planning to marry in September 2022, with two weddings, one in Mumbai and one in the capital.

The couple's wedding festivities will take place in Mumbai and Delhi with their close friends and family in attendance. Reports also said Ali and Richa would host a grand Mumbai reception with 350-400 guests in attendance.

The Mumbai wedding will take place in the first week of October. The lovebirds will tie the knot in Delhi's last week of September. A sangeet and Mehendi ceremony will be followed up to the wedding. It is said that Richa and Ali will be completing their shooting schedules by September 25, ahead of their marriage.

Ali and Richa will have a quirky sangeet ceremony, and the couple will have five key functions. “There’s a sangeet, a wedding ceremony with traditional rituals, which would be more of an intimate family affair, and three receptions — one smaller intimate one with the family, in Mumbai, one bigger party for all industry friends, and one in Delhi, as Richa’s extended family is there,” said the report.

Their sangeet function will be unique with some special performances. The couple is still talking to people, and their sangeet ceremony will not have what is typically seen at Bollywood celebrity sangeet functions.

It is also said that, both Ali and Richa will wrap up all pending shoots till September 25, and their separate teams also have been told to guarantee they don’t take any more work responsibilities post that.