7 easy morning exercises to kickstart your day

Image credits: Freepik

1. Stretching

Begin your day with gentle stretching exercises to wake up your muscles and increase blood flow. 

Image credits: Getty

2. Arm Circles

Extend arms to the sides, and make small circles forward for 20 seconds, then backward for 20 seconds. This exercise helps to increase blood flow to the shoulders and arms.

Image credits: Getty

3. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, squat down as if you're sitting back in a chair, then return to standing position. Perform 15-20 squats to wake up your legs and glutes.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Plank

Hold a plank position for 30-60 seconds, focusing on keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. This will activate your core muscles and stabilize your spine.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Lunges

Step forward with one leg, bend both knees, and lower your body until your back knee is just above the ground. Alternate legs and perform 10-12 lunges on each side.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Deep Breathing

Sit or stand comfortably, inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a few seconds, then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat for 3-5 breaths.

Image credits: Getty

7. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back, lift your legs off the ground, and bring your knees towards your chest. Then, alternate touching your elbows to the opposite knee in a cycling motion.

Image credits: freepik
