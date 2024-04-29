7 easy morning exercises to kickstart your day

Lifestyle
Begin your day with gentle stretching exercises to wake up your muscles and increase blood flow.
Extend arms to the sides, and make small circles forward for 20 seconds, then backward for 20 seconds. This exercise helps to increase blood flow to the shoulders and arms.
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, squat down as if you're sitting back in a chair, then return to standing position. Perform 15-20 squats to wake up your legs and glutes.
Hold a plank position for 30-60 seconds, focusing on keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. This will activate your core muscles and stabilize your spine.
Step forward with one leg, bend both knees, and lower your body until your back knee is just above the ground. Alternate legs and perform 10-12 lunges on each side.
Sit or stand comfortably, inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a few seconds, then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat for 3-5 breaths.
Lie on your back, lift your legs off the ground, and bring your knees towards your chest. Then, alternate touching your elbows to the opposite knee in a cycling motion.