Happy Birthday Teden Mengi: 10 facts about the rising football star

Teden Mengi was born on April 30, 2002, in Manchester, England.
He began his youth career at Manchester United, joining the club's academy at a young age.
Mengi quickly progressed through the ranks of Manchester United's youth setup, showcasing his talent and potential as a defender.
He captained Manchester United's Under-18 team during the 2019-2020 season, demonstrating leadership qualities at a young age.
Mengi made his first-team debut for Manchester United on August 5, 2020, in a UEFA Europa League match against LASK.
In search of regular playing time and experience, Mengi went on loan to Derby County in January 2021, joining the Championship side for the remainder of the season.
He has represented England at various youth levels, showcasing his talent on the international stage.
Mengi is known for his versatility as a defender, capable of playing as a center-back or a right-back, providing valuable options for his team.
Standing at 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 meters), Mengi possesses the physical stature required for a modern-day defender, coupled with agility and athleticism.
With his talent, determination, and experience gained at both club and international levels, Teden Mengi is poised for a bright future in football.