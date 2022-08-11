Mike Tyson blasts Hulu over 'Mike' series; Trevante Rhodes issues response

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 11, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Hulu is producing a series based on Mike Tyson's career. However, the boxer is not impressed with it, while actor Trevante Rhodes, who plays the lead role, has responded.

    Regarding some of the most decorated professional boxers of all, Mike Tyson is a name that many can recall, besides the legendary Muhammad Ali. It has been long since Tyson retired from the sport. However, he has kept himself physically fit and still can knock out his opponent with his strong punches. Meanwhile, Hulu is producing a series based on him to honour his laudable career, which will be premiering in a couple of weeks. Trevante Rhodes will be playing the lead role of Tyson. However, the boxer is not impressed with the series and blasts Hulu for portraying his life on-screen without permission.

    Tyson wrote on his Instagram handle, "Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honours friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me, just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me."

    In another Insta post, Tyson mentioned, "Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me. To Hulu executives, I'm just a n****r they can sell on the block." He captioned the post by writing again, "Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn't pay me."

    In the meantime, Rhodes reacted to the whole issue and wrote on his Insta handle, "I understand. I am a fan as well. Obviously, as Champ honoured the great Alexander the Great in his way, I honour him in mine w my intelligence, my heart & my time. Perspective is everything. Perspective is everything. What's bigger than a name? The education of a vein. Never in vain. Never in vain. Never in vain."

