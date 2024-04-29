Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India

Nothing has launched a “new edition” of the Phone 2a in blue colour that it says is “designed for India.” The new variant will join the incumbent black and white edition and go on sale from May 2, 2024, though only a limited quantity will be available for grabs.

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour has been launched by the Carl Pei led company as an Indian exclusive. Nothing India will sell the Phone (2a) Blue color for an early access price of Rs 19,999 on May 2nd, down from the regular price of Rs 23,999 on Flipkart's Big Saving Days. This includes an Rs 2,000 SBI offer and an Rs 2,000 bumped-up exchange value.

Featuring a Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek, Phone (2a) comes with 20GB (12GB + 8GB) RAM with RAM Booster technology. With optimizations like Smart Clean and Adaptive NTFS, Nothing and MediaTek have reduced power consumption by up to 10%.

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with increased lifespan and supports 45W charging.

Phone (2a) features a dual 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera, as well as a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display. It has a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Phone (2a) exemplifies Nothing's own design language, with an industry-first 90° angle unibody shell and novel camera arrangement. Phone (2a), which runs Nothing OS 2.5 and Android 14, includes upgraded widgets and AI-powered capabilities.

In a press release sent to the media, Nothing said the Phone 2a’s blue colour variant has a cultural significance to India. “The Blue hue symbolises protection and prosperity – values deeply rooted in Indian heritage, so much so that it’s represented by the national teams,” Nothing India Marketing Director Pranay Rao said in a prepared statement.

Latest Videos