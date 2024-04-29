Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India

    Nothing has launched a “new edition” of the Phone 2a in blue colour that it says is “designed for India.” The new variant will join the incumbent black and white edition and go on sale from May 2, 2024, though only a limited quantity will be available for grabs. 
     

    Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India limited edition model to go on sale soon gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 8:58 PM IST

    Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour has been launched by the Carl Pei led company as an Indian exclusive. Nothing India will sell the Phone (2a) Blue color for an early access price of Rs 19,999 on May 2nd, down from the regular price of Rs 23,999 on Flipkart's Big Saving Days. This includes an Rs 2,000 SBI offer and an Rs 2,000 bumped-up exchange value.

    Featuring a Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek, Phone (2a) comes with 20GB (12GB + 8GB) RAM with RAM Booster technology. With optimizations like Smart Clean and Adaptive NTFS, Nothing and MediaTek have reduced power consumption by up to 10%.

    The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with increased lifespan and supports 45W charging.

    Phone (2a) features a dual 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera, as well as a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display. It has a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Phone (2a) exemplifies Nothing's own design language, with an industry-first 90° angle unibody shell and novel camera arrangement. Phone (2a), which runs Nothing OS 2.5 and Android 14, includes upgraded widgets and AI-powered capabilities.

    In a press release sent to the media, Nothing said the Phone 2a’s blue colour variant has a cultural significance to India. “The Blue hue symbolises protection and prosperity – values deeply rooted in Indian heritage, so much so that it’s represented by the national teams,” Nothing India Marketing Director Pranay Rao said in a prepared statement.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 8:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options than iPhone 15? gcw

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options?

    Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features gcw

    Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook, and iPad users gcw

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook and iPad users

    Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much gcw

    Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much

    Realme 12x 5G with 45W fast charging launched in India; Check out AMAZING specs, price & more gcw

    Realme 12x 5G with 45W fast charging launched in India; Check out AMAZING specs, price & more

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Teden Mengi: 10 facts about the rising football star osf

    Happy Birthday Teden Mengi: 10 facts about the rising football star

    Heatwave in India: 7 food types you should AVOID gcw eai

    Heatwave in India: 7 food types you should AVOID

    India summons Canada diplomat after pro-Khalistan slogans during Justin Trudeau speech gcw

    India summons Canada diplomat after pro-Khalistan slogans during Trudeau speech

    7 easy morning exercises to kickstart your day gcw eai

    7 easy morning exercises to kickstart your day

    cricket Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 10 quotes by Dre Russ osf

    Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 10 quotes by Dre Russ

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon