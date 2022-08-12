Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures

Today (August 12), Sara Ali Khan turns 27, hence we will talk about her amazing weight loss journey from 96 Kgs To 55 Kgs. Her transformation from obese to fit, on the other hand, is very encouraging.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday today, August 12th. Sara made her feature film debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has effectively carved out a niche in Bollywood despite having only a few movies.



Sara Ali Khan has not only demonstrated her acting talent and amused audiences via her films, but she has also kept them involved with her social media activity, postings, and videos.



Sara Ali Khan’s transformation, from 96 kgs to 55 Kgs:

In terms of social media, a look through her Instagram feed provides a clear picture of her evolution over time. Sara went on a weight loss struggle before making her big screen playing debut.

She has never shied away from sharing her life with her admirers and followers. She is one of the few celebrities who has openly discussed her experience with PCOD.

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan once had twins for an event. After losing some 35 kgs she was found suitable for the role of Mukku in Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an interview on BBC, Sara talked about weight loss and how suffering from PCOD, a medical condition, made it impossible for her to lose weight. “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight," Sara said.



Sara frequently tweeted throwback images from her pre-weight reduction era while jokingly mocking herself. Even after losing weight, she continues to take exercise seriously, and she often shares encouraging workout videos on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan and her father, Saif Ali Khan, once came to Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 6, where she spoke about her weight reduction and how her PCOD, a medical issue, made it hard for her to lose weight.



In an interview with Vogue, Sara Ali Khan stated that the change from pizza to salad, and from lethargy to aerobics, was how she began her fitness journey. While in New York, she started eating healthier and exercising out.



Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movies

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She currently has a role in Laxman Utekar's untitled film, where she will co-star with Vicky Kaushal. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday: ‘Vikrant Rona’ actor towers net worth of Rs 101 cr

