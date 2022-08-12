Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Today (August 12), Sara Ali Khan turns 27, hence we will talk about her amazing weight loss journey from 96 Kgs To 55 Kgs. Her transformation from obese to fit, on the other hand, is very encouraging.

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday today, August 12th. Sara made her feature film debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has effectively carved out a niche in Bollywood despite having only a few movies. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan has not only demonstrated her acting talent and amused audiences via her films, but she has also kept them involved with her social media activity, postings, and videos. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan’s transformation, from 96 kgs to 55 Kgs: 
    In terms of social media, a look through her Instagram feed provides a clear picture of her evolution over time. Sara went on a weight loss struggle before making her big screen playing debut.

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    She has never shied away from sharing her life with her admirers and followers. She is one of the few celebrities who has openly discussed her experience with PCOD.

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan once had twins for an event. After losing some 35 kgs she was found suitable for the  role of Mukku in Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    In an interview on BBC, Sara talked about weight loss and how suffering from PCOD, a medical condition, made it impossible for her to lose weight. “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight," Sara said.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara frequently tweeted throwback images from her pre-weight reduction era while jokingly mocking herself. Even after losing weight, she continues to take exercise seriously, and she often shares encouraging workout videos on Instagram.
    Sara Ali Khan and her father, Saif Ali Khan, once came to Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 6, where she spoke about her weight reduction and how her PCOD, a medical issue, made it hard for her to lose weight.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan and her father, Saif Ali Khan, once came to Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 6, where she spoke about her weight reduction and how her PCOD, a medical issue, made it hard for her to lose weight.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    In an interview with Vogue, Sara Ali Khan stated that the change from pizza to salad, and from lethargy to aerobics, was how she began her fitness journey. While in New York, she started eating healthier and exercising out.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movies 
    Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She currently has a role in Laxman Utekar's untitled film, where she will co-star with Vicky Kaushal. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday: ‘Vikrant Rona’ actor towers net worth of Rs 101 cr

    Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    In addition, she has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. According to reports, Sara will appear in a 1942 Quit India Movement film. Also Read: SARA ALI KHAN BIRTHDAY: AT 27, SAIF ALI KHAN’S DAUGHTER HAS A NET WORTH OF RS 30 CR

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rishabh Pant deletes mera picha chhoro Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela viral interview-ayh

    Rishabh Pant deletes 'mera picha chhoro' Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela's viral interview

    Comedian actor Raju Srivastava on ventilator following heart attack drb

    Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on ventilator following heart attack

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022' drb

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022'

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan movie as surprisingly good remake drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

    Advance booking Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race? drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race?

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan Birthday At 27 Saif Ali Khan daughter has a net worth of Rs 30 cr drb

    Sara Ali Khan Birthday: At 27, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has a net worth of Rs 30 cr

    Rishabh Pant deletes mera picha chhoro Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela viral interview-ayh

    Rishabh Pant deletes 'mera picha chhoro' Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela's viral interview

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 12 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 11, 2022: Awesome day for Virgo, Capricorn; Libra, Taurus be careful

    Numerology Prediction for August 12 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 12, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: KL Rahul included in squad after passing fitness test; to take over captaincy from Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: KL Rahul included in squad after passing fitness test; to lead India

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon