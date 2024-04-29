Lifestyle

Heatwave in India: 7 food types you should AVOID

Image credits: Freepik

1. Fried and Greasy Foods

Foods that are deep-fried or cooked in excessive oil are heavy on the stomach and can lead to digestive discomfort. Steer clear of fried snacks, greasy fries, and heavy curries.

Image credits: Getty

2. Caffeine

Caffeine is a diuretic that can dehydrate your body. Limit your intake of coffee, tea, and energy drinks, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Sugary Drinks

Carbonated sodas, sugary juices, and energy drinks may provide a temporary energy boost but can lead to dehydration and energy crashes later on.

Image credits: Getty

4. High-Sodium Foods

Foods high in salt can lead to water retention and increase the risk of dehydration. Avoid processed meats, salty snacks, and try to limit the amount of salt you add to your meals.

Image credits: Getty

5. Dairy Products

Dairy products like cheese, milk, and ice cream can be heavy on the stomach and contribute to feelings of sluggishness during hot weather. 

Image credits: Getty

6. Heavy Meats

Red meats and fatty cuts of meat can be difficult to digest, leading to a rise in body temperature.

Image credits: Getty

7. Hot and Spicy Condiments

Mustard, chili sauce, and hot pepper flakes can raise body temperature and cause discomfort in hot weather.

Image credits: others
