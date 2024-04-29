Heatwave in India: 7 food types you should AVOID

Lifestyle
Foods that are deep-fried or cooked in excessive oil are heavy on the stomach and can lead to digestive discomfort. Steer clear of fried snacks, greasy fries, and heavy curries.
Caffeine is a diuretic that can dehydrate your body. Limit your intake of coffee, tea, and energy drinks, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
Carbonated sodas, sugary juices, and energy drinks may provide a temporary energy boost but can lead to dehydration and energy crashes later on.
Foods high in salt can lead to water retention and increase the risk of dehydration. Avoid processed meats, salty snacks, and try to limit the amount of salt you add to your meals.
Dairy products like cheese, milk, and ice cream can be heavy on the stomach and contribute to feelings of sluggishness during hot weather.
Red meats and fatty cuts of meat can be difficult to digest, leading to a rise in body temperature.
Mustard, chili sauce, and hot pepper flakes can raise body temperature and cause discomfort in hot weather.