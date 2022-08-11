Who is Carla Dennis? Arjun Kanungo marries South Africa-born actor

Popular singer Arjun Kanungo got married to his long-time girlfriend model-turned-actor Carla Dennis. Here is everything you need to know about the South Africa-born actor along with pictures from their wedding that the couple shared on their respective social media handles.

Image: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram

Singer-composer Arjun Kanungo got married to his long-time girlfriend-turned-fiancé, actor-model Carla Dennis on Thursday, August 10. Arjun and Carla had a traditional Hindu wedding that was held at a hotel in Mumbai, amidst their families and close friends. The couple shared a slew of pictures on social media from their intimate, announcing to the world that they are now officially Mr and Mrs. Below are the pictures from their wedding along with everything you need to know about Arjun’s wife, Carla.

Image: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Denni got engaged nearly a year and a half ago in November 2020. Their engagement ceremony was held at a hotel in Mumbai. The couple have been together for more than six years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level and seal it with marriage.

Image: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram

While Arjun Kanungo is a popular singer and composer, who is best known for songs such as 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Fursat Hai Aaj' and 'Aaya Na Tu', among others, Carla Dennis is a model-turned-actor.

Image: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram

So, who is Carla Dennis? Arjun Kanungo’s wife, Carla, was born and raised in Cape Town. She has been working as an actor and model in the Indian entertainment industry. Carla was also one of the finalists of the Kingfisher calendar 2010.

Image: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram