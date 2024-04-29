Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India summons Canada diplomat after pro-Khalistan slogans during Trudeau speech

    In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Canadian diplomat was conveyed India’s "deep concern and strong protest" at such "disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event".

    India summons Canada diplomat after pro-Khalistan slogans during Justin Trudeau speech gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 8:20 PM IST

    India summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner on Monday summoned Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to convey a strong protest over separatist slogans raised during an event in Toronto addressed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    "The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was today summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release. In the MEA statement, India voiced great worry over such measures, citing Canada's political space for secession and extremism.

    "The Government of India expressed great concern and strong protest that such troubling conduct were permitted to go unchecked during the event. This demonstrates once again the political space that has been created in Canada for secession, radicalism, and violence. Their persistent statements not only have an influence on India-Canada ties, but they also foster an atmosphere of violence and criminality in Canada, harming its own population," it added.

    On Sunday, pro-Khalistan chanting filled the air during a Khalsa procession in which Trudeau addressed the crowd on Khalsa Day. Besides Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow attended the event.

    As Trudeau delivered his speech during the Toronto event, pro-Khalistani chants were heard throughout. The video of the rally went viral on social media site X. 

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 8:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah escapes major accident in Bihar after his chopper loses control (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah escapes major accident after his chopper loses control (WATCH)

    Kerala: Former police sub-inspector gets 6-year jail term for molesting Class 11 student anr

    Kerala: Former police sub-inspector gets 6-year jail term for sexually abusing Class 11 student

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns AJR

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers rkn

    Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers

    Recent Stories

    7 easy morning exercises to kickstart your day gcw eai

    7 easy morning exercises to kickstart your day

    cricket Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 10 quotes by Dre Russ osf

    Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 10 quotes by Dre Russ

    Mahindra XUV 3XO introduced with AMAZING features, price starts from Rs 7.49 lakh (WATCH) gcw

    Mahindra XUV 3XO introduced with AMAZING features, price starts from Rs 7.49 lakh (WATCH)

    Disha Patani HOT photos: 6 times SEXY actress flaunted her BOLD body RKK

    Disha Patani HOT photos: 6 times SEXY actress flaunted her BOLD body

    Pickle Preserving Hacks: Brine ratio to vinegar, 10 simple steps for long-lasting pickle RKK

    Pickle Preserving Hacks: Brine ratio to vinegar, 10 simple steps for long-lasting pickle

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon