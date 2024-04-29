India summons Canada diplomat after pro-Khalistan slogans during Trudeau speech

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Canadian diplomat was conveyed India’s "deep concern and strong protest" at such "disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event".

India summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner on Monday summoned Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to convey a strong protest over separatist slogans raised during an event in Toronto addressed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was today summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release. In the MEA statement, India voiced great worry over such measures, citing Canada's political space for secession and extremism.

"The Government of India expressed great concern and strong protest that such troubling conduct were permitted to go unchecked during the event. This demonstrates once again the political space that has been created in Canada for secession, radicalism, and violence. Their persistent statements not only have an influence on India-Canada ties, but they also foster an atmosphere of violence and criminality in Canada, harming its own population," it added.

On Sunday, pro-Khalistan chanting filled the air during a Khalsa procession in which Trudeau addressed the crowd on Khalsa Day. Besides Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow attended the event.

As Trudeau delivered his speech during the Toronto event, pro-Khalistani chants were heard throughout. The video of the rally went viral on social media site X.

