Ravindra Jadeja finds Urvashi Rautela the 'sexiest' Bollywood actress? Know more

Jadeja mentioned Urvashi Rautela as soon as the question regarding which Bollywood actresses he finds seductive was put to him. This assertion has increased Urvashi's rising recognition among cricketers.

Popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has generated a lot of conversation on social media, with many users connecting her name to cricket players like Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah. A new cricketer has recently added their name to the list of admirers of Urvashi's attractiveness. In an interview with a news website, Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged his appreciation for the actress, and his comments have since gone viral on social media.

Jadeja mentioned Urvashi Rautela as soon as the question regarding which Bollywood actresses he finds seductive was put to him. This declaration has increased Urvashi's rising notoriety among cricketers. Several stars in the industry have commended Urvashi Rautela for her beauty and are well aware of her striking appearance. Ravindra Jadeja appears to be another one of her admirers who have always praised her for her grace and talent.

ALSO READ: NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

Even if Rishabh Pant is in the hospital following an accident, the rumours about the two seems to never cease. Pant was being treated for ligament damage at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, which was shared in an Instagram story vy the actress-model shared on January 5, 2023. Despite the fact that Rautela omitted any specifics from the narrative, many users on social media assume it was directed at the cricketer.

Urvashi is putting in a lot of effort around-the-clock for her next ventures, one of which is that she will soon make her Hollywood debut. Urvashi previously appeared with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song, which became the most prominent party anthem. Urvashi will be featured opposite 365 Days star Michele Morrone in this film. Ram Pothineni and Urvashi will next be seen together. She will also appear in "Inspector Avinash" as Randeep Hooda's co-star. In the suspenseful movie "Black Rose," Urvashi plays the most critical role. Moreover, she will be seen in the Hindi version of the South Asian film, 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla RACY Photos: Bhojpuri actress looks irresistible in black and white printed BOLD bikini