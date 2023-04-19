Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravindra Jadeja finds Urvashi Rautela the 'sexiest' Bollywood actress? Know more

    Jadeja mentioned Urvashi Rautela as soon as the question regarding which Bollywood actresses he finds seductive was put to him. This assertion has increased Urvashi's rising recognition among cricketers.

    Ravindra Jadeja finds Urvashi Rautela the 'sexiest' Bollywood actress? Know more ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    Popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has generated a lot of conversation on social media, with many users connecting her name to cricket players like Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah. A new cricketer has recently added their name to the list of admirers of Urvashi's attractiveness. In an interview with a news website, Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged his appreciation for the actress, and his comments have since gone viral on social media.

    Jadeja mentioned Urvashi Rautela as soon as the question regarding which Bollywood actresses he finds seductive was put to him. This declaration has increased Urvashi's rising notoriety among cricketers. Several stars in the industry have commended Urvashi Rautela for her beauty and are well aware of her striking appearance. Ravindra Jadeja appears to be another one of her admirers who have always praised her for her grace and talent.

    ALSO READ: NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

    Even if Rishabh Pant is in the hospital following an accident, the rumours about the two seems to never cease. Pant was being treated for ligament damage at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, which was shared in an Instagram story vy the actress-model shared on January 5, 2023. Despite the fact that Rautela omitted any specifics from the narrative, many users on social media assume it was directed at the cricketer.

    Urvashi is putting in a lot of effort around-the-clock for her next ventures, one of which is that she will soon make her Hollywood debut. Urvashi previously appeared with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song, which became the most prominent party anthem. Urvashi will be featured opposite 365 Days star Michele Morrone in this film. Ram Pothineni and Urvashi will next be seen together. She will also appear in "Inspector Avinash" as Randeep Hooda's co-star. In the suspenseful movie "Black Rose," Urvashi plays the most critical role. Moreover, she will be seen in the Hindi version of the South Asian film, 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla RACY Photos: Bhojpuri actress looks irresistible in black and white printed BOLD bikini

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report RBA

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report

    Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra's love story: Here are intriguing facts the couple shared in past vma

    Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra's love story: Here are intriguing facts the couple shared in past

    Yash Chopra's wife and Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 85, read more

    Yash Chopra's wife and Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 74

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon