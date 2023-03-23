NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jr NTR greeted and shook hands with Janhvi Kapoor at the NTR 30 launch ceremony. The opening ceremony for Kortala Siva's NTR30, complete with official puja, took place today in the presence of cast, crew, and significant film industry celebrities. SS Rajamouli claps the first shot.

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    The next yet-untitled Telugu film of actor Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva was officially launched on Thursday (March 23) with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Director SS Rajamouli, who presided over the function as a special guest, clapped the first shot and began shooting. Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu debut in the production, which is currently titled NTR 30.

    Popular celebs from the film industry like SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Prakash Raj, and others attended as guests. The ceremony was also attended by the film's female lead, Jahnvi Kapoor, music composer Anirudh Ravichander. According to the pictures, Prakash Raj and Srikanth are also in the cast of NTR30. At the opening ceremony, the entire squad posed for a group photo.

    SS Rajamouli gave the first clap of NTR30, Koratala Siva turned the camera on, and Prashanth Neel directed the first shot. Janhvi Kapoor went all South in a green Kancheevaram saree, while Jr NTR kept things simple and casual in white. 

    A few photos of SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel bonding have gone popular on social media. The event was undoubtedly lavish and high-quality. The film industry's who's who gathered, raising moviegoers' expectations to new heights. Fans are excited to see what NTR30 has in store for them.

    About NTR30
    Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of late actress Sridevi, makes her South debut in this untitled film. NTR30 was supposed to debut in February, but it was delayed owing to Taraka Ratna's death, and RRR's Oscars event followed it in the United States. With today's official launch, Junior NTR and the NTR30 team will commence a regular shoot in Hyderabad.

    Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni, under the names NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, are behind NTR30. According to rumours, Saif Ali Khan has been cast as the film's antagonist. But, formal confirmation is still pending. NTR30 will be all about action. The motion poster for the film was launched in May of last year. Against a rainy background, it showed a guy wielding machetes. 

    A few boats were seen braving the stormy waves. Junior NTR recently raised eyebrows when he announced his retirement from acting. With fans and the media constantly asking about his upcoming projects, he joked that he would quit filmmaking when he visited the Vishwak Sen's Dhamki event. Nonetheless, he assured them right away that he had. However, he instantly assured them he has no plans to quit and will return soon.

