Assamese singer Joi Barua called the killing of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in Delhi a 'plain-blooded murder.' The 54-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a group after a dispute over noise. Police have arrested the accused.

Popular Assamese singer and composer Joi Barua on Tuesday termed the killing of 54-year-old Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in Delhi a “plain-blooded murder”.

Speaking about the incident, Barua said it was particularly shameful as it involved a musician on a day when the country was celebrating the birth centenary of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. “So this is not an accident. This is plain blooded murder,” Barua told ANI.

Joi Barua calls for harsh laws

“I really think law and order in this country should really think twice about the way things are happening,” he added. Barua further said, “I really hope some... the harshest of laws are implemented and you know this is taken as a sign that this will not be taken on further."

Police apprehend all accused

The 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher was killed after being allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, in Delhi’s Ashram area, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence. According to the Police, a PCR call regarding the alleged beating of C Vikram Singh was received at Delhi's Sunlight Colony police station on September 7.

Police said the preliminary enquiry indicated that Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village. When he came downstairs and objected, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows. The official further informed that they have registered an FIR under murder provisions and said all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended. The further investigation is still underway.