Sushmitha Konidela, daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has been appointed as a Special Invitee to the Trust Board of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada by the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department.

The Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department appointed Sushmitha Konidela, daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi, as a Special Invitee to the Trust Board of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. An official government memorandum detailing the appointment was formally issued by K Kanna Babu, Secretary to Government (FAC). As a Special Invitee, Sushmitha Konidela will offer advice based on her experience to the Executive Officer and the Trust Board as required, while also assisting in managing temple administration during major temple festivals and fairs.

Details from the Official Memorandum

The Revenue (Vigilance-VII) Department issued the memorandum on September 7, 2026, nominating Sushmitha Konidela as Special Invitee to the Trust Board of the temple. "In continuation of the orders issued in the reference cited, Government hereby nominates Smt Sushmitha Konidela as Special invitee to the Trust Board of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri, Vijayawada, NTR District," read the order.

The Special Invitees can tender advice based on their experience to the Executive Officer and the Trust Board as and when required, and assist the temple administration during Major Temple festivals and fairs, etc. "The Commissioner, Endowments Department, Vijayawada shall take necessary action in the matter accordingly," added the order.

(ANI)