    Rathnam LEAKED: Vishal's action-packed film on TamilYogi, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Rathnam HD print leaked online: In April 2023, the film was provisionally named "Vishal 34" to commemorate Vishal's 34th acting role. The ultimate title was unveiled in December 2023. Unfortunately, the film "Rathnam" was exposed to piracy within hours of its OTT release. 

    Rathnam LEAKED Vishal action packed film on TamilYogi, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA
    First Published May 23, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    Rathnam OTT Release: "Rathnam" is an action-packed Tamil film directed by Hari and produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian. Stone Bench Films, Zed Studios, and Invenio Origin produced the film, which will be released in cinemas on April 26, 2024. Vishal plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu. This is Vishal's third collaboration with filmmaker Hari, following their popular films "Thaamirabharani" and "Poojai." 

    The film was tentatively titled "Vishal 34" when announced in April 2023, to represent Vishal's 34th starring part. The final title was revealed in December 2023. Principal filming began in July 2023, with locales including Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. Production was completed at the end of January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad created the soundtrack, M. Sukumar handled the photography, and T. S. Jay oversaw the editing. Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky choreographed the action sequences. 

    Also Read: Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to 'Manjummel Boys' for using his song 'Gunaa'

    Rathnam Premise 
    In this thrilling mass entertainer, we follow Rathnam (played by Vishal), a lively young man dealing with a difficult background and attempting to control his aggressive impulses, particularly towards people who abuse women. Rathnam's life drastically turns when he meets Mallika (played by Priya Bhavani Shankar), a nurse who resembles his late mother. 

    A riveting story follows of Rathnam's attempt to safeguard Mallika while confronting his own demons. With exhilarating action and heartbreaking drama, this film aims to captivate spectators and evoke empathy for Rathnam's road to redemption. Rathnam OTT's Release Platform and Date Beginning May 23rd, "Rathnam" is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members in India and more than 240 other countries and territories may now watch this action-packed drama in Tamil, with Telugu dubs also available. 

    Also Read: Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's action-comedy movie worth the hype? Read reactions

    Rathnam leaked online
    Unfortunately, within hours of its distribution on the OTT platform, the film "Rathnam" was subject to piracy. Hari's film became a victim of unlawful copying and material sharing via shady websites as good reviews circulated. Links to the leaked content of "Rathnam" were widely distributed on the internet. 

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
