    Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's action-comedy movie worth the hype? Read reactions

    Turbo X Review: Vysakh's "Turbo" is a Malayalam action-comedy film. Midhun Manuel Thomas wrote the script, while Mammootty produced the film under his label, Mammootty Kampany.

    Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's action-comedy movie worth the hype? Read reactions
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil play pivotal parts in the film. Christo Xavier created the music and background soundtrack, Vishnu Sarma did the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed edited. "Turbo" opened in theatres on May 23, 2024.

    The production cost for "Turbo" was allegedly ₹70 crore. Mammootty officially announced the project on October 24, 2023. Principal photography started in Coimbatore in October 2023 and ended on February 18, 2024. Turbo Premise Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver from Idukki, finds himself in problems and must relocate to Chennai. There, he meets Indhulekha and his brother Jerry. Jose, on the other hand, is in for a surprise in Chennai, which includes Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram among others.

    Turbo Cast and Crew
    "Turbo" stars Mammootty as Aruvipurathu Jose, also known as Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver. Raj B. Shetty stars as Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, an underground business mogul, while Sunil plays Auto Billa, Vetrivel's business associate. Anjana Jayaprakash plays Indhulekha, Jerry's love interest, while Kabir Duhan Singh plays Vincent, another business associate of Vetrivel. 

    Bindu Panicker plays Rosakutty, Jose's instructor, while Janardhanan portrays Aruvipurath Mathachan, Jose's father. Siddique plays Aruvipurath Joseph, Jose's older brother, while Shabareesh Varma portrays Aruvipurath Jerry, Jose's younger brother. Adarsh Sukumaran plays Jose's buddy Basil, while Dileesh Pothan plays Andrew, the General Manager of Vetrivel's firm, and VTV Ganesh plays Minister Arivazhagan Chella Durai. Aruldoss plays DYSP Kumaravel, Prasanth Alexander as SI Sijo, and Mani Shornur as Fr Thomas Kuzhichattil.

    Also Read: Mammootty's Turbo-7 must-watch movies of Malayalam megastar

     

    Also Read: 'We have that planned already', Director shares big update; confirms 'Panchayat 4'? Read on

    Vineeth Thattil plays Karimban Sura, a local goon; Abin Bino portrays Sanoop, Jerry's buddy; and Niranjana Anoop plays Sithara, Indhulekha's companion. Johny Antony plays Jose's second brother, Aruvipurath Vakkachan; Sandhya Manoj works at Vetrivel's firm; Udayakrishna appears as a peasant; and Basil portrays SP Paulson Paulose. Supergood Subramani portrays SI Maarimuthu, Sunny Wayne appears as Vimal, Jerry's buddy, and Sonal Devaraj performs an item number. The debut of "Turbo" is eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. 

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas makes grand entry at event as he introduces his film character's vehicle 'Bujji'

    Shah Rukh Khan treated at Ahmedabad hospital for heatstroke suffered during KKR vs SRH clash

    'We have that planned already', Director shares big update; confirms 'Panchayat 4'? Read on

    Mr And Mrs Mahi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film worth watching?

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...'

    Karnataka: Parents outraged over govt's 6-year age limit for class 1 admission

    'Sent my vote through postal ballot': Jayant Sinha responds to BJP's show cause notice | Read FULL letter here

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: Juhi Chawla says, 'He is better'

    Good news for Bengaluru rural residents: 110 villages to get Cauvery water after Lok Sabha elections 2024

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas makes grand entry at event as he introduces his film character's vehicle 'Bujji'

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

