Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing world’s thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore (WATCH)

Mark Zuckerberg was recently spotted wearing the world's thinnest mechanical watch, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra. Limited to only 20 pieces and priced at over $590,000, this timepiece highlights Zuckerberg's appreciation for understated luxury.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently caught the internet's attention by wearing the world’s thinnest mechanical watch in a video shared on Instagram. With a thickness of about 1.7mm—thinner than two stacked credit cards—the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC watch is an engineering wonder. Only 20 pieces of this exceptional clock are available globally, and it costs USD 590,000, or more than Rs 5 crore. Known for his understated style, the Meta CEO pairing the world’s thinnest mechanical watch with his usual casual attire drew admiration and intrigue from netizens. Zuckerberg’s choice of the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra speaks to his penchant for subtle yet significant luxury.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

More about the watch

A wonder of watchmaking is the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC. With just 20 ever made, it is one of the most expensive watches in the world, costing $530,000 (more than Rs4.5 crore). The watch's innovative design redefines the boundaries of mechanical watchmaking by condensing 170 complex components into an incredibly small casing.

The watch's sleek sandblasting surface and titanium case give it a contemporary yet subtle appearance. Certified by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres (COSC), its manual-winding movement, the BVL Calibre 180, keeps track of the hours and minutes with unparalleled accuracy. Each watch has a specially made case that automatically settings and winds the clock, adding to its uniqueness and showcasing the marriage of ease and elegance. 

Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo Ultra broke records when it was launched, dethroning previous contenders in the ultra-thin watch segment. This achievement showcases the brand’s dedication to innovation and craftsmanship in haute horology.

