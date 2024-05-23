Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to 'Manjummel Boys' for using his song 'Gunaa'

    Music maestro and Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja claimed copyright infringement and has requested that the filmmakers of 'Manjummel Boys' obtain formal authorization from him to continue using the song in the film or remove it.

    First Published May 23, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    Ilaiyaraaja, a music maestro and Rajya Sabha MP has sent a legal notice to the makers of 'Manjummel Boys', Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony, for copyright violations. His legal team accused the film of illegally using Ilaiyaraaja's renowned 'Kanmani Anbodu' song from Kamal Haasan's 'Gunaa' at a crucial time in the film. Chidambaram's Malayalam film was praised for using the song at its climax.

    The copyright

    Ilayaraaja has claimed copyright infringement and has requested that the filmmakers obtain formal authorization from him to continue using the song in the film or remove it. 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' is used at an important time in the film. The Guna Caves in Kodaikanal were named after the location of Kamal Haasan's 1990 film 'Gunaa'.

    Ilaiyaraaja's previous copyright cases

    Previously, Ilaiyaraaja had also sent a notice to Sun Pictures following the release of the Rajinikanth-starring 'Coolie' commercial for the use of one of his songs. Ilaiyaraaja has been vocal in his fight against copyright infringement cases.

    About 'Manjummel Boys'

    'Manjummel Boys' grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the global film office and received widespread critical acclaim.  The Malayalam film sparked nostalgia in the Tamil and Telugu audiences and became a success.

    The film 'Manjummel Boys' is based on a true story about a group of friends saving one of their own who fell into a deep fissure at the Guna caverns in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

    'Manjummel Boys' trailer

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
