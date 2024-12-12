Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepal's Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army to Nepal's Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, strengthening the 70-year-old tradition of military cooperation between India and Nepal.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army to Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army. 

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, who is in India on  a 4-day visit, was awarded the Honorary Rank on the second day of his visit at an Investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. 

“It is a unique and cherished tradition between the two armies that further strengthens the military ties,” Indian Army PRO Colonel Sudhir Chamoli said.

The tradition of conferring Honorary Generalship “reflects the longstanding and exceptional bond between the Nepali and Indian Armies, a tradition that dates back over 70 years and symbolises the close military cooperation between the two nations.”

As part of the ceremony, Colonel Chamoli said: “General Sigdel was formally bestowed with a new appellation as the Honorary General of the Indian Army, with a change in his rank plate, a gesture that underscores the deep mutual respect and the strengthening of defence relations.”

Later, General Sigdel was called-on the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, wherein they discussed issues pertaining to mutual interests of both countries.  
Symbolic Gesture and Future Collaboration

As part of his visit, General Sigdel also planted a sapling at Manekshaw Centre, located opposite upcoming Thal Sena Bhawan in New Delhi. 

“This gesture symbolises the deep rooted and enduring relationship between the Nepali and Indian armies, serving as a mark of commitment by both partners.”

In the evening, General Sigdel departed for Pune for further engagements. 

General Sigdel’s visit to India came about a week after the Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s first visit to China, breaking the tradition of first visit to Delhi. 

It was for the first time that any Nepalese prime minister chose China over India as part of the first abroad visit. 

As per the Custom data, India accounted for about 65 percent of Nepal's total trade in the 2023-24 while China's trade share was just about 15 percent. 

India has the highest foreign investment in Nepal, with over USD 750 million last year, with China investing more than USD 250 million, according to Nepal's central bank.

