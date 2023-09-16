Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone kissing Shah Rukh Khan on cheeks is heartwarming

Fans cannot keep calm as Deepika Padukone plants a kiss on the cheek of Shah Rukh Khan. Check out the photo here. In a recent update, superstar Ranveer Singh had a lovely and epic reaction to the sweet cheek kiss of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Celebrating the mega-success of his recently released movie Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the media on Friday (September 15) at an event in Mumbai. He was joined by Deepika Padukone, who played a cameo in the Atlee directorial. Following the event, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos in which she was exuding charm in a white chiffon sari with a black, sequined border and a halter-neck blouse. But the last picture in her post caught the quick attention of fans.

With a click, Deepika Padukone planted a kiss on the cheeks of SRK as he held her close. Needlessly, it is one of the cutest photos ever. Check it out here:

Soon after the photo was dropped by Deepika on her official Instagram handle, her actor-husband Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and reacted by writing the lyrics of the Jawan song Chaleya. "Ishq Mein Dil Bana Hai. Ishq Mein Dil Fanna Hai. Hooo000000oooooo," he wrote.

Several fans also reacted to the picture and called SRK-Deepika cutest of all. "Shahrukh was right when he said aankon mein Teri ajab si ajab ki adayein hai," one of the fans wrote, referring to their first movie together, Om Shanti Om. "It is the last one for us too, queen and king," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, during the Jawan success press event, Deepika talked about playing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and said, "I am now discovering that I was fooled and conned. I was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad. Atlee and Shah Rukh flew down to Hyderabad. They narrated the whole story to me. They told me about this important part, Aishwarya. For me, it was not about the length of the role but the impact this character would have on the entire film. It was two-fold-one, everyone knows my love for him, whatever he wants. I will always be there. And, two, the movie was so special that any actor would have said yes to it. When Shah Rukh and I work together, we are not co-stars. It is not formal. There is just a lot of love. It always comes through."

