Tamil stars Dhanush, Simbu accused of misconduct; actors in BIG trouble?

    A big red card by the Tamil Film Producers' Council means that both actors are temporarily stopped and banned from collaborating with any producer until further notice. Tamil stars Dhanush and Simbu were accused of misconduct. It has come in as a big trouble.

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    Renowned and prominent Tamil actors Dhanush, Silambarasan STR (Simbu), Vishal, and Atharva have landed in big trouble. The Tamil Film Producers Council in Chennai has reportedly issued red cards against these actors. The decision has left everyone completely shocked. Here is everything you need to know:

    As reported by a news portal, red cards have been issued by the executive body of council members in response to several complaints against these actors. One of the complainants alleged that Simbu had a work commitment of 60 days for a movie, but he worked only for 27 days. This complaint was filed by film producer Michael Rayappan, known for producing the blockbuster movie Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan. Dhanush also got accused of not finishing a movie.

    On the other hand, Vishal Reddy, also the former president of the council, has been accused of mishandling the association funds. The renowned trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that a red card had been issued. "Tamil Producers Association CONFIRMS to issue Red Card for actor Silambarasan TR, Dhanush, Vishal & Atharva," he wrote.

    A red card issued by the Tamil Film Producers Council means that these actors were temporarily barred from collaborating with any Kollywood producers until further notice. It also means that if an actor wants to sign a new project, they will resolve their disputes with the producers first.

