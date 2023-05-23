Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Gopal Varma extends support to 'The Kerala Story': Questions Bollywood's 'death like silence' on film

    In a series of tweets, director Ram Gopal Varma discussed The Kerala Story. Sudipto Sen is the director of the movie.
     

    Ram Gopal Varma extends support to The Kerala Story Questions Bollywoods death like silence on the film (ARB)
    First Published May 23, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    On Sunday, director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) extended his support for 'The Kerala Story' on Twitter. He has raised concerns about the "death-like silence of Bollywood" on the movie's popularity. He described the movie as a "ghostly mirror" that displays the "dead face of mainstream Bollywood" in his most recent tweets. Since the release of its trailer, the Sudipto Sen-directed film has generated controversy due to claims that more than 32000 women from Kerala were coerced into becoming Muslims and recruited by ISIS. Later, though, the number was removed from the trailer.

    He wrote that, "The #KeralaStory is like a beautiful ghostly mirror showing the dead face of main stream Bollywood to itself in all its ugliness." "It's difficult to learn from #KeralaStory because it's easy to copy a lie but very difficult to copy truth," he continued in his subsequent post. He stated, "The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in Bollywood forever." "We are so accustomed to lying to others and to ourselves that we are astonished when the truth is revealed... That explains Bollywood's death-like stillness on the monumental triumph of #KeralaStory, he added. 

    RGV is not the only person to publicly promote the movie. A select few other famous people have previously denounced those who called for 'The Kerala Story' to be banned. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was one of them and declared that people who want to outlaw 'The Kerala Story' "are as wrong as those" who wanted to outlaw Laal Singh Chaddha by Aamir Khan. The actress Kangana Ranaut concurred with her.
    Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani play the main characters in 'The Kerala Story'. The movie opened on May 5 and has already made 187 Crore at the box office.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

