Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonali Raut HOT Photos: Actress flaunts delectable curves in sizzling bikinis

    First Published May 19, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Best-loved and known for her performance in the Bollywood film Xpose, Here are the times when Sonali Raut shook social media with her desirable body in the hottest bikinis.

    article_image1

    Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

    Here are the times when Sonali Raut looks sexiest and sizzling in these summer-ready bikini outfits, which are the flavour of the season.

    article_image2

    Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

    Sonali Raut looks stunning and soaks in the summer vibes by donning a mango-coloured bikini and extremely thin-stringed bottoms.

    article_image3

    Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

    Sonali Raut shows off her toned body and cleavage in this faint peach-coloured bikini with matching thin-stringed bottoms as she stands aside the beach waters.

    article_image4

    Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

    Sonali Raut looks beautiful and serene in this white-bold plunging neckline bra and bottoms as she flaunts her cleavage and toned waist with wet looks.

    article_image5

    Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

    Sonali Raut looks sexy siren in this red-coloured-bold bra and red bottoms as she flaunts her toned abs and legs in this picture.

    article_image6

    Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

    Sonali Raut looks mesmerizing in this fluorescent-coloured bikini and bottoms as she gives a sexy pose standing in front of the beach rock.

    article_image7

    Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

    Sonali Raut looks ravishing in a white netted short outfit, flaunting her breasts, cleavage and sexy figure as she raises the heat.

    article_image8

    Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

    Sonali Raut looks captivating in a bright pink bikini and bottoms as she sits in a sexy pose on the sand. Her seductive pose is just unmissable.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures ADC

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed vma

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here vma

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC vma

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview vma

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Recent Stories

    Kerala SSLC: Class 10 student Sarang, obtains A+, passes away before results announced; donates organs to 6 anr

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 student Sarang, who obtained A+, passes away before results announced

    BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form 2023 ICC World Cup Working Group at SGM; details here-ayh

    BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form World Cup Working Group at SGM; details here

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details AJR

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details

    WTC Final No Suryakumar Yadav in India's squad against Australia surprises Ponting; backs Ishan Kishan to provide X factor snt

    WTC Final: No SKY in India's squad against Australia surprises Ponting; backs Kishan to provide X factor

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Class 10 results out best performing districts toppers list other details gcw

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kannur records highest pass percentage, Wayanad lowest

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon