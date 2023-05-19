Sonali Raut HOT Photos: Actress flaunts delectable curves in sizzling bikinis

Best-loved and known for her performance in the Bollywood film Xpose, Here are the times when Sonali Raut shook social media with her desirable body in the hottest bikinis.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

Here are the times when Sonali Raut looks sexiest and sizzling in these summer-ready bikini outfits, which are the flavour of the season.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

Sonali Raut looks stunning and soaks in the summer vibes by donning a mango-coloured bikini and extremely thin-stringed bottoms.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

Sonali Raut shows off her toned body and cleavage in this faint peach-coloured bikini with matching thin-stringed bottoms as she stands aside the beach waters.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

Sonali Raut looks beautiful and serene in this white-bold plunging neckline bra and bottoms as she flaunts her cleavage and toned waist with wet looks.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

Sonali Raut looks sexy siren in this red-coloured-bold bra and red bottoms as she flaunts her toned abs and legs in this picture.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

Sonali Raut looks mesmerizing in this fluorescent-coloured bikini and bottoms as she gives a sexy pose standing in front of the beach rock.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

Sonali Raut looks ravishing in a white netted short outfit, flaunting her breasts, cleavage and sexy figure as she raises the heat.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram