    'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES)

    First Published May 20, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva shocked fans with a risque black ruffled-detailing cut-out outfit at an event. Here's how users have bashed Uorfi for her quirky ensemble outfit.

    article_image1

    Image: Instagram

    The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans with a black ruffled-detailing cut-out risque attire that flaunts her sexy body. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram

    Urfi Javed looked sensational as she showed off her sexy body in a risque black ruffled-detailing cut-out outfit at an event in Mumbai. Netizens slammed Urfi's this new look and attire. One of them called her 'Bhikari.'

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram

    Urfi Javed looked stunning in a black-coloured ruffled-detailing cut-out outfit that flaunted her desirable body, and she completed her attire with black stiletto heels that enhanced her look. One user claimed Urfi looked 'Fatichar' in the comments.

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram

    Urfi donned a black ruffled-detailing risque gown that had cut-outs all over. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and used a pink lip shade to add more poise to her outfit look. One user bashing Urfi has said, "Its not an outfit ….. look like a beggar."

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram

    Urfi Javed debuted this bizarre outfit look wherein she donned a black ruffled-detailing risque gown with cut-outs all over, garnering mixed responses. But social media users trolled her badly. One wrote, "When you can not afford Cannes, you roam around Kanpur."

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram

    Urfi Javed is channelling her inner diva and fashionista with seductive looks and moves in this bizarre black ruffled-detailing risque gown with cut-outs. A user adds, "Espe wo vala song hona chahiye vo gadi wala aaya gar se kachara nikal".

