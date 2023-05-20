'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES)

Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva shocked fans with a risque black ruffled-detailing cut-out outfit at an event. Here's how users have bashed Uorfi for her quirky ensemble outfit.

The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans with a black ruffled-detailing cut-out risque attire that flaunts her sexy body. (WATCH VIDEO)

Urfi Javed looked sensational as she showed off her sexy body in a risque black ruffled-detailing cut-out outfit at an event in Mumbai. Netizens slammed Urfi's this new look and attire. One of them called her 'Bhikari.'

Urfi Javed looked stunning in a black-coloured ruffled-detailing cut-out outfit that flaunted her desirable body, and she completed her attire with black stiletto heels that enhanced her look. One user claimed Urfi looked 'Fatichar' in the comments.

Urfi donned a black ruffled-detailing risque gown that had cut-outs all over. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and used a pink lip shade to add more poise to her outfit look. One user bashing Urfi has said, "Its not an outfit ….. look like a beggar."

Urfi Javed debuted this bizarre outfit look wherein she donned a black ruffled-detailing risque gown with cut-outs all over, garnering mixed responses. But social media users trolled her badly. One wrote, "When you can not afford Cannes, you roam around Kanpur."

