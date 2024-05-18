Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ali Zafar turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' to 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 romantic songs of the singer

    On May 18, 2024, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar will be turning a year older, and on this day, let us have a look at some of his most romantic songs.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 18, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    On May 18, 2024, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar will be turning a year older, and on this day, let us have a look at some of his most romantic songs. The singer-songwriter and actor has a repertoire of romantic songs that have captured the hearts of his fans. Here are six romantic songs by Ali Zafar:

    "Dekha"

    "Voh Dekhnay Mein" 

    "Dil Jhoom Jhoom" 

    "Dastaan-e-Ishq" 

    "Ishq" 

    "Palat Meri Jaan" 

    These romantic songs by Ali Zafar showcase his versatility as a singer and his ability to evoke deep emotions through his music, making him a favorite among fans of romantic melodies.

