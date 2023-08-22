Ashok Selvan-Keerthi Pandian wedding invite leaked; Marriage details went VIRAL on social media

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The wedding of Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian is going to take place on September 13. But now, a recent event happened where the couple’s wedding invitation leaked in social media, weeks before the marriage.   --by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan are going to get married on September 13. The wedding is to reportedly take place in all its grandness at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The wedding invitation for their marriage has now been leaked on social media weeks before the event. It is the talk of the town now. With the presence of their close friends and family, the couple reportedly got engaged recently as per the information. 

    See images of the wedding invitation: 

    Fans are getting excited hearing about the marriage news. It is to take place in Tirunelveli as mentioned at Sethu Ammal Farm on September 13. Tirunelveli is also the home town of Keerthi. From the leaked invitation card details, the vows will be exchanged between 6 AM and 7 AM which would be followed by the grand feast. However, we are yet to know which industry actors would attend the event held in Tamil Nadu. The wedding reception would be in Chennai for close friends from the film industry to celebrate with them their exciting after-celebrations. 

    ALSO READ: ‘Karthikeya 2’ director Chandoo Mondeti confirms Surya as lead in his next mega film

    Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are the lead roles in the movie ‘Blue Star’. It is a sports drama produced by Pa Ranjith. Keerthi Pandian stepped foot in the film industry through the adventure movie ‘Thumbaa’ which was directed by Harish Ram. Then came the thriller ‘Anbirkiniyal’ followed by ‘Blue Star’. Her next project is a September release Tamil movie, Konjam Pesinaal Yenna.

    Ashok Selvan is a beloved actor in the Tamil industry. ‘Soodhu Kavvum’ was his debut movie which enabled him to capture the hearts of his fans. ‘Por Thozhil’, his recent film, had a global collection of around 50 cr.

     

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
