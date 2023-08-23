Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details

Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol's latest movie 'Gadar 2' has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office. At the global level too, the film has crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

'Gadar 2' featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is the sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).' The film is a smashing success, grossing over Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office. The film is still shattering records. However, the Anil Sharma-directed film's profits fell somewhat on its second Tuesday, August 22.

Gadar 2 grossed Rs 11.50 crore in India on Tuesday, August 22, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com. The Anil Sharma-directed film earlier grossed Rs 284.63 crore in its first week. It then earned Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.07 crore, Rs 38.9 crore, and Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. With this, the film's total earnings have risen to Rs 400.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. According to Business Standard, the gross collection of Sunny Deol's film is Rs 507 crore globally.

It is an authorised remake of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is set in the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are happily married in the sequel, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma, who also portrayed the youngster in 2001's Gadar) is all grown up. Their lives are perfect, but circumstances send Charan Jeet to Pakistan. Tara Singh then travels to Pakistan to save his son.

It is a sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' which was set against the backdrop of India's partition in 1947. The film is claimed to be primarily inspired by Boota Singh, a former British army man. He was famous for his sad love story with Zainab, a Muslim girl he saved during the partition communal violence. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel played the key parts, with Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.

