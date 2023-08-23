Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details

    Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol's latest movie 'Gadar 2' has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office. At the global level too, the film has crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

    Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    'Gadar 2' featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is the sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).' The film is a smashing success, grossing over Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office. The film is still shattering records. However, the Anil Sharma-directed film's profits fell somewhat on its second Tuesday, August 22.

    Gadar 2 grossed Rs 11.50 crore in India on Tuesday, August 22, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com. The Anil Sharma-directed film earlier grossed Rs 284.63 crore in its first week. It then earned Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.07 crore, Rs 38.9 crore, and Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. With this, the film's total earnings have risen to Rs 400.10 crore.

    Also Read: Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date

    Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. According to Business Standard, the gross collection of Sunny Deol's film is Rs 507 crore globally.

    It is an authorised remake of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is set in the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are happily married in the sequel, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma, who also portrayed the youngster in 2001's Gadar) is all grown up. Their lives are perfect, but circumstances send Charan Jeet to Pakistan. Tara Singh then travels to Pakistan to save his son.

    It is a sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' which was set against the backdrop of India's partition in 1947. The film is claimed to be primarily inspired by Boota Singh, a former British army man. He was famous for his sad love story with Zainab, a Muslim girl he saved during the partition communal violence. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel played the key parts, with Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.

    Also Read: ‘Karthikeya 2’ director Chandoo Mondeti confirms Surya as lead in his next mega film

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 8:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    On Chiranjeevi birthday Kalki 2898 AD team shares unseen clip of Prabhas calling it Chiru leaks RBA

    On Chiranjeevi's birthday 'Kalki 2898 AD's team shares unseen clip of Prabhas, calling it ‘Chiru leaks’

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details ADC

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date ADC

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Priyanka Chopra shows off sexy belly button piercing while on outing with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie ADC

    Priyanka Chopra shows off sexy belly button piercing while on outing with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    Recent Stories

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 23: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 23: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    90 pr cent comments are verbal rape': Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee hits back at trolls over her towel pictures RBA

    '90% comments are verbal rape': Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee hits back at trolls over her towel pictures

    On Chiranjeevi birthday Kalki 2898 AD team shares unseen clip of Prabhas calling it Chiru leaks RBA

    On Chiranjeevi's birthday 'Kalki 2898 AD's team shares unseen clip of Prabhas, calling it ‘Chiru leaks’

    Here are 6 genius strategies to help you wake up early morning consistently LMA EAI

    Here are 6 genius strategies to help you wake up early morning consistently

    Daily Horoscope for August 23 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 23, 2023: Difficult day for Pisces, good day for Capricorn & more

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon