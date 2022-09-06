Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor opens eyes, moves his limbs, holds wife’s hands

    Ajit Saxena, Raju Srivastava's chief advisor, provided an update on the comedian's health and stated his small progress. The same was confirmed by Raju's wife, who also said that days after being admitted to the hospital, he even communicated and opened his eyes.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    On August 10, 2022, Raju Srivastava was taken to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi after experiencing a heart attack. Raju Srivastava gained stardom after participating in "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge." 

    He was very ill, therefore he was once more put on a ventilator. According to the most recent information, the legendary comic has finally come to and begun moving his hands. According to news reports, Ajit Saxena, the actor and comedian's advisor, provided a good health report for Raju. Raju's hands and legs have started moving, he disclosed while speaking with the reporters. 

    He gazed at his wife Shikha Srivastava after opening his eyes. He continued by saying that Raju Srivastava had made an effort to grip Shikha's hand and reassure her that everything will be OK shortly.

    He had previously been taken off the ventilator, but doctors opted to keep Raju Srivastava on the ventilator for a bit longer when he was diagnosed with a temperature of 100 degrees. However, Raju Srivastava's heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation were all within normal ranges.

    For the uninitiated, the 58-year-old comic passed out while exercising on a treadmill at a hotel gym in New Delhi. He was then taken by ambulance to AIIMS. On August 10, 2022, he had an angioplasty because he had experienced a heart attack.

    It appears that the prayers of his friends, family, and supporters were effective. His state of health is becoming better. Amitabh Bachchan had earlier wished Raju a fast recovery in an audio greeting that he had given to him.

    The message said, “It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh.”. Even Rajpal Yadav has also sent a video message via Instagram, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your sansaar and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery.”

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
