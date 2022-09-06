Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' latest picture will make you smile

    You're sure to smile wide when you see the new photo Priyanka Chopra posted with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was the subject of yet another photo that proud mother Priyanka Chopra published, and it showed the actress interacting with the young girl. Priyanka uploaded a photo of herself holding her kid up while grinning broadly on her Instagram Stories. 

    Priyanka posted the image with a white heart emoji over Malti's face because Priyanka and Nick Jonas wanted to keep her name a secret. Priyanka's infectious smile, though, was difficult to ignore. In their Los Angeles home, the mother and daughter were sitting. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “My whole (heart emoji.)"

    Matli was born to Priyanka and Nick earlier this year through surrogacy. In May, the couple revealed the first photo of the child with their followers after shocking them with the revelation in January of this year. 

    According to Priyanka, Malti was prematurely born and spent approximately 100 days in the NICU. She was delivered home on Mother's Day, upsetting the actress.

    Shortly after Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday, she and Nick celebrated Malti's sixth birthday. They posted snippets of the festivities on their individual social media accounts. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In one of the photos, Priyanka and Malti Marie were seen posing next to Nick who held a cake with a sign that read, “Happy six months birthday MM." “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

    Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, stated in an interview with a daily that the celebrity pair would likely unveil Malti's face after she becomes one year old. Madhu also mentioned the actress's and her singer husband's equal parenting responsibilities. 

    "Priyanka and Nick have already discussed sharing parenting responsibilities equally. Nick bathes her and changes her diapers while I give her a massage, Madhu added.


     

