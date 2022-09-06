Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2022: Malayalam films that will release on the occasion

    Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s ‘Gold’, starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj was to have an Onam release. The film, however, got pushed by a week. Meanwhile, take a look at Malayalam films that will be released in the theatres on the occasion of Onam.

    Onam 2022: Malayalam films that will release on the occasion drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    Several movies have been released in the past few weeks in the theatres of Kerala. With films hitting the theatres every weekend, the moviegoers have been left happy as the releases seem to be making up for the delay that the Covid-19 pandemic had caused. However, with Onam around the corner, there are a few Malayalam movies that will be released in the theatres on the occasion of Onam. Check out their list here.  

    Nayanthara and Prithviraj’s Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren, was meant to be an Onam release but got pushed by a week. Alphonse, who directed movies like Premam and Neram, tweeted that work on the movie has resulted in the delay and that the team hopes to make up for it when the film releases. The movies awaiting release on September 8, Thursday – the main Onam day – are as follows:

    ALSO READ: Onam 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara to Kavya Madhavan; 9 actresses flaunt Kasavu sarees

    Ottu – Actor Arvind Swami is returning to Malayalam cinema after 206 years with his much-awaited film ‘Ottu’. His last Malayalam film was Bharathan’s ‘Devaragam’, in the year 1996, opposite Sreedevi. Ottu, meaning betrayal, will star Swami and Kunchacko Boban. Helmed by Fellini TP, the film’s trailer also shows actor Jackie Shroff in a scene.

    Oru Thekkan Thallu Case – Starring actors Padmapriya, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew, the film is based on ‘Ammini Pilla Vettu Case’, a novel written by noted Malayalam writer GR Indugopan. Helmed by Sreejith N, Oru Thekkan Thallu Case revolves around a crime committed in a village.


    Pathombatham Nootandu (19th century) – Starring Siju Wilson in the lead role, director Vinayan’s film is based on the real-life stories of social reformers such as Nangeli, Arattupuzha Velayudha Paniker, and Kayamkulam Kochunni. While Siju plays the character of Velayudha Paniker, Kayadu Lohar will be seen as Nangeli and Chemban Vinod as Kochunni.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan says 'shall we begin hunt' as he shares first official promo teaser RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan uploads first official teaser trailer and says, "Shall we start the hunt?"

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' latest picture will make you smile RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' latest picture will make you smile

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film will release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film will release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details

    Brahmastra 18 torrent sites barred from streaming, downloading Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer drb

    Brahmastra: 18 torrent sites barred from streaming, downloading Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood Here is what the designer claims drb

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood? Here's what the designer claims

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch series 8 Apple Watch Pro Upcoming smartwatches may have better design health features more gcw

    Apple Watch series 8 to Apple Watch Pro: Upcoming gadgets likely to have better design, health features & more

    football champions league psg vs juventus from pogba witch doctor claims to bitter feud with Neymar Kylian Mbappe breaks his silence snt

    From claims of Pogba's witch doctor curse to bitter feud with Neymar - PSG star Mbappe breaks his silence

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career-ayh

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career

    5 reasons why you should buy Poco M5 gcw

    5 reasons why you should buy Poco M5

    Brahmastra movie review: Real or Fake? Social media has mixed feeling; Read this RBA

    Brahmastra movie review: Real or Fake? Social media has mixed feeling; Read this

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon