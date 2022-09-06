Onam 2022: Malayalam films that will release on the occasion

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s ‘Gold’, starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj was to have an Onam release. The film, however, got pushed by a week. Meanwhile, take a look at Malayalam films that will be released in the theatres on the occasion of Onam.

Several movies have been released in the past few weeks in the theatres of Kerala. With films hitting the theatres every weekend, the moviegoers have been left happy as the releases seem to be making up for the delay that the Covid-19 pandemic had caused. However, with Onam around the corner, there are a few Malayalam movies that will be released in the theatres on the occasion of Onam. Check out their list here.

Nayanthara and Prithviraj’s Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren, was meant to be an Onam release but got pushed by a week. Alphonse, who directed movies like Premam and Neram, tweeted that work on the movie has resulted in the delay and that the team hopes to make up for it when the film releases. The movies awaiting release on September 8, Thursday – the main Onam day – are as follows:

Ottu – Actor Arvind Swami is returning to Malayalam cinema after 206 years with his much-awaited film ‘Ottu’. His last Malayalam film was Bharathan’s ‘Devaragam’, in the year 1996, opposite Sreedevi. Ottu, meaning betrayal, will star Swami and Kunchacko Boban. Helmed by Fellini TP, the film’s trailer also shows actor Jackie Shroff in a scene.

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case – Starring actors Padmapriya, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew, the film is based on ‘Ammini Pilla Vettu Case’, a novel written by noted Malayalam writer GR Indugopan. Helmed by Sreejith N, Oru Thekkan Thallu Case revolves around a crime committed in a village.



Pathombatham Nootandu (19th century) – Starring Siju Wilson in the lead role, director Vinayan’s film is based on the real-life stories of social reformers such as Nangeli, Arattupuzha Velayudha Paniker, and Kayamkulam Kochunni. While Siju plays the character of Velayudha Paniker, Kayadu Lohar will be seen as Nangeli and Chemban Vinod as Kochunni.