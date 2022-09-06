Brahmastra movie review: Real or Fake? Social media has mixed feeling; Read this

The much-anticipated Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has received an initial negative review. However, many social media users think it is a fake one

The first review of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, which is already being deliberately attacked by a portion of the public, has given the multilingual movie a negative rating, dealing even more damage to the film's release date.



Brahmastra First Review Out:

According to Umair Sandhu, who writes movie reviews on social media and claims to have access to a foreign censor board, has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film lacks soul.

He shared his social media post: “On the whole, #brahmastra lacks soul. At the box-office, the publicity blitzkrieg might ensure good returns in its opening weekend, but the cracks should start appearing sooner than expected, since the film fails to keep you hooked. Its fall is imminent!”



However, he praised the VFX quality of the film. He wrote, "#brahmastra is also high on VFC and a couple of sequences are well implemented. Songs are terrific! [sic]"



Well, we are sure this movie review will come as a shocker to many fans. Talking about lead actors Ranbir and Alia and their performances, he wrote: “#ranbirkapoor looking confused & even don't know what's he doing but #aliabhatt performing better than him! She is looking cute.” He added that the film is high on VFX and some scenes are well implemented, whereas the songs are terrific.



Will this negative reviews by Umair Sandhu, an overseas film critic and analyst affect Brahmastra?

Even if he gave Brahmastra a bad review, there have always been doubts regarding the veracity of his assertions, thus his remarks are unlikely to have much of an influence.



On the other side, a segment of the audience has called for a boycott of the movie Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have insulted the Hindu religion on many occasions, according to online reports. People thus want the movie to be a financial failure. Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan says 'shall we begin hunt' as he shares first official promo teaser

