Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri hospitalized; to undergo surgery

    Indira Bhaduri, mother of Jaya Bachchan, hospitalized in Mumbai due to heart related problems. Bachchan family's response awaited.

    Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri hospitalized; to undergo surgery SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    Indira Bhaduri, the mother of Jaya Bachchan, has reportedly been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for medical treatment. According to reports, the 93-year-old Indira was hospitalized on December 6 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and is scheduled to undergo a pacemaker surgery in the near future. The Bachchan family has not yet provided a response to this news.

    This development concerning Indira Bhaduri's health follows closely after Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of the film "The Archies" the day before. Jaya was present to support her grandson, Agastya Nanda, who was making his debut in the movie. The premiere saw the participation of other Bachchan family members, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda. During the event, Jaya interacted with Nita Ambani and other members of the Bachchan-Nanda family on the red carpet. She was photographed posing with Agastya and expressing her support for him.

    ALSO READ: KIFF 2023: Festival honors filmmaker Mrinal Sen's legacy; holds exhibition on his birth centenary

    Jaya Bachchan's Work Front

    Jaya Bachchan recently made a comeback to the film industry with her role in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." In the movie, she portrayed the character of Ranveer Singh's on-screen grandmother. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in significant roles. Jaya's performance garnered praise, with some considering her character as a response to Amitabh Bachchan's role in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

    ALSO READ: 'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India

     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India RKK

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India

    KIFF 2023: Festival honors filmmaker Mrinal Sen's legacy; holds exhibition on his birth centenary SHG

    KIFF 2023: Festival honors filmmaker Mrinal Sen's legacy; holds exhibition on his birth centenary

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Ananya Panday shares new look, film's trailer to release on THIS date RKK

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Ananya Panday shares new look, film's trailer to release on THIS date

    Actress assault case: Setback for Dileep; High Court orders probe into his phone memory card rkn

    Actress assault case: Setback for Dileep; High Court orders probe into his phone memory card

    IFFK 2023 : Veteran actor Nana Patekar to be Chief Guest at 28th edition of festival anr

    IFFK 2023: Veteran actor Nana Patekar to be Chief Guest at 28th edition of festival

    Recent Stories

    Fact Check: Video of Chennai people enjoying swimming in floods is FAKE; Read rkn

    Fact Check: Video of Chennai people enjoying swimming in floods is FAKE; Read

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll climbs to 8 after 73-year-old woman succumbs to injuries anr

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll climbs to 8 after 73-year-old woman succumbs to injuries

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India RKK

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India

    'Jab we met...' User claims Bengaluru auto driver helped catch train, 27 km within 25 mins vkp

    ‘Jab we met…’ User claims Bengaluru auto driver helped catch train, 27 km within 25 mins

    Kerala: 11 SFI activists booked for allegedly thrashing teacher during strike in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 11 SFI activists booked for allegedly thrashing teacher during strike in Malappuram

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon