Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri hospitalized; to undergo surgery

Indira Bhaduri, the mother of Jaya Bachchan, has reportedly been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for medical treatment. According to reports, the 93-year-old Indira was hospitalized on December 6 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and is scheduled to undergo a pacemaker surgery in the near future. The Bachchan family has not yet provided a response to this news.

This development concerning Indira Bhaduri's health follows closely after Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of the film "The Archies" the day before. Jaya was present to support her grandson, Agastya Nanda, who was making his debut in the movie. The premiere saw the participation of other Bachchan family members, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda. During the event, Jaya interacted with Nita Ambani and other members of the Bachchan-Nanda family on the red carpet. She was photographed posing with Agastya and expressing her support for him.

Jaya Bachchan's Work Front

Jaya Bachchan recently made a comeback to the film industry with her role in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." In the movie, she portrayed the character of Ranveer Singh's on-screen grandmother. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in significant roles. Jaya's performance garnered praise, with some considering her character as a response to Amitabh Bachchan's role in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

