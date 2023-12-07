'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India

The film garnered another Rs 30 crore in its domestic collection on Wednesday and this brings the total amount collected in India to 312.96 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol-starrer 'Animal' has easily surpassed the 500 crore mark at the global box office in just six days. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of the 'Kabir Singh' fame and the film has garnered another Rs 30 crore in its domestic collection on Wednesday. This brings the total amount collected in India to 312.96 crore.

'Animal' state-vise collection

On Wednesday, Animal had 34.88 percent Hindi occupancy, 25.67 percent Telugu occupancy, and 18.95 percent Tamil occupancy. 'Animal' debuted in theaters alongside Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' on December 1. The film grossed an incredible 71.46 crore on its first Sunday after a tremendous opening of 63.8 crore in India.

Also Read: In pictures: Wall-to-wall windows to white marble decor, a look into Janhvi Kapoor's house

'Animal' to break this milestone

'Animal' has the potential to become Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossing film to date. It has yet to surpass 'Sanju', which starred Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. The gross worldwide collection of Rajkumar Hirani's film is Rs 586.85 crore.

About 'Animal'

Many have criticized the film for praising misogyny and boasting about severe brutality. It is set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld and revolves around a difficult father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor's Balbir Singh and Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars with Ranbir, and Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist. The film also stars Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, and Siddhant Karnick.