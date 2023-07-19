Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati arrived in the United States ahead of Project K's debut at the San Diego Comic-Con. At the occasion, the filmmakers will reveal the film's title, trailer, and release date.

The hype surrounding Nag Ashwin's directorial debut, Project K, is building by the day. Is there a new update? The Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have just arrived in the United States, heightening anticipation for the big reveal of Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con convention. While specifics about Rana Daggubati's role in the film remain unknown, the actor has been pulling for it since its announcement.

Vyjayanthi Movies set pulses racing with a sneak preview of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's arrival in the United States. Prabhas and Rana were seen with their backs to the camera while wearing 'What is Project K' T-shirts. A 'Hollywood' signboard could be seen in the backdrop. The caption said, "The men have arrived in the United States." See you on July 20th in San Diego."

Also Read: Gigi Hadid post-arrest shares SEXY bikini pictures, says: 'All’s Well That Ends Well'

Previously, Rana Daggubati stated at the India Today summit, "That's the film we are really looking forward to in Telugu." That film, I believe, will push the boundaries set by Baahubali and RRR. Taking that limit to the next level. I'm really looking forward to that picture, and it has the potential to become a worldwide Telugu film." On Tuesday, Rana Daggubati shared the same photo with Prabhas on his Instagram account, captioning it, "Just hanging out in the hills."

Deepika Padukone will also make her Telugu debut with the film. The creators also released the first look of Deepika Padukone from the flick on Tuesday. Deepika was featured in the dramatic image sporting a ferocious face. If you missed it, you can find it here:

Also Read: Who is Gigi Hadid? Supermodel arrested with weed (Ganja) in Cayman Islands; released on bail

The sci-fi fantasy thriller will be released in January of next year. Surprisingly, Nag Ashwin's big-budget sci-fi feature will be the first Indian film to get its official premiere at Comic-Con. The film's title, trailer, and release date will be revealed at the famous festival, which will take place from 20-23 July. In addition to Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, the panel discussion will feature Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Nag Ashwin.

According to the creators, "this exclusive event will transport guests into India's most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and 'Spice Punk' aesthetic inspired by the film." This sci-fi film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.