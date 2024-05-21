Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Toni Kroos to retire after Euro 2024: Real Madrid honours German as an all-time club & football legend

    Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos on Tuesday announced his retirement following this summer’s Euro 2024, sparking a wave of reaction on social media platforms. 

    Toni Kroos to retire after Euro 2024: Real Madrid honours German as an all-time club & football legend
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos on Tuesday announced his retirement following this summer’s Euro 2024, sparking a wave of reaction on social media platforms. The 34-year-old will conclude his illustrious career after a decade filled with trophies at the Bernabeu.

    “July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end," Kroos wrote in an Instagram post.

    “At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level," the German added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Toni Kroos (@toni.kr8s)

    Following this announcement, Real Madrid released a statement confirming Kroos decision to retire from football following the Euro 2024.

    "Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Toni Kroos, a player who will go down in Real Madrid history as one of our club and international football's greatest legends," the Los Blancos said.

    Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 and has been a pivotal figure during one of the club's most successful eras in its 122-year history. Over ten seasons with the team, he has made 463 appearances and won 22 titles: 4 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

    In addition to his achievements with Real Madrid, Kroos became a world champion with the German national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

    During his time with Bayern Munich, Kroos secured 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 3 Bundesliga titles, 3 DFB-Pokal cups, and 2 DFL-Supercups.

    Individually, Toni Kroos has been named to the FIFA FIFPRO World 11 three times. In 2014, he was recognized as the Best Playmaker by the IFFHS, and in 2007, he received the Golden Ball as the best player at the U17 World Cup in South Korea.

    "Toni Kroos will remain forever in the hearts of every madridista thanks to his mastery of the game and the fact he has given his all for our jersey, a steady example of the values ​​of Real Madrid," the club added.

    Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has said that, “Toni Kroos is one of the great players in Real Madrid history and this club will always be his home."

    "Real Madrid wishes he and his family the best of luck in this new chapter of his life," the La Liga giants concluded.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 5:34 PM IST
