Chandigarh to Jaipur: 6 places to settle after retirement in India

Retire in India with diverse options from serene hill stations to vibrant cities. Discover seven top retirement destinations offering unique benefits and a high quality of life

Chandigarh

Clean, green, and well-planned city with excellent healthcare facilities, a low crime rate, and a pleasant climate. Offers a high quality of life with moderate living costs

Mysore

Boasts a mild climate, decent healthcare, and a peaceful environment. Rich in culture, it provides affordable living with less traffic and pollution

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Pleasant climate and top-notch healthcare facilities. It's clean, well-connected, and offers a low cost of living, making it ideal for retirees

Dehradun

Offers a serene environment with a pleasant climate, excellent healthcare, and proximity to hill stations like Mussoorie

Pune

Known for its moderate climate, good healthcare, and vibrant cultural scene. Offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle with various housing options and moderate living costs

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Rich in culture and history, with a moderate cost of living and good healthcare facilities. The city offers a mix of modern amenities and traditional charm

