Gigi Hadid post-arrest shares SEXY bikini pictures, says: 'All’s Well That Ends Well'

    Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands for marijuana possession. She was released on bond and rushed to Instagram to express her mysterious reaction.

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    Gigi Hadid was arrested for marijuana possession. Last week, the supermodel was returning from a vacation when customs officers discovered some marijuana in her suitcase and detained her. She was eventually released on bail. Following the arrest, Gigi rushed to Instagram to express her cryptic reaction. In a post with photographs and videos from her vacation to the Cayman Islands, where she was detained, she stated, "All's well that ends well."

    The post began with a video of Gigi and a companion, both clad in bikinis and enjoying the sun by the sea. She followed it up with a shot of herself in a yellow bikini, soaking in the rays. The third photo was of a dish of oysters, followed by images of her buddies. Many people expressed their feelings in the comments area.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

    “She winning the idgaf war lmao," a user wrote. “She couldn’t care less lmao," added another. “I like to imagine she’s posting this while getting bailed out," a comment read. “If this is what jail looks like sign me up," a fourth user joked. “Cause mama I’m in love with a criminal," another jokingly commented, referring to the lines of Britney Spears’ song, Criminal. “Lol maybe next time read the laws on a foreign country you know nothing about :)" a user advised.

    Also Read: Who is Gigi Hadid? Supermodel arrested with weed (Ganja) in Cayman Islands

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

    Gigi Hadid and a pal landed in the Cayman Islands on a private jet, according to local news site Cayman Marl Road. Customs authorities allegedly discovered marijuana and associated materials in their luggage, resulting to their detention on suspicion of marijuana importation. They were freed on bail after being brought to the Prisoner Detention Centre. They returned in court two days later, on July 12, pled guilty, and were fined $1,000 apiece. They will face no further costs.

    "Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical licence," according to her agent. "It has also been legal in Grand Cayman for medical purposes since 2017." Her record is still clean, and she had a good time on the island," they stated.

    Meanwhile, a source close to Gigi revealed to TMZ that the marijuana was located in the suitcases of her other travellers rather than her own. However, she was also found responsible because the plane was booked in her name. According to the source, the officials allegedly demanded a bribe from Gigi, but she refused and elected to go through the legal procedure instead.

    Also Read: From Han So Hee to Kim Jisoo: Top 7 most popular Korean actresses

    "Our officers categorically deny the bribery related allegation which has been made against them by Ms. Hadid," Cayman cops informed the site. However, we welcome Ms. Hadid to file a formal complaint with our Professional Standards Unit so that they can conduct an impartial assessment of the situation to see whether there is any evidence to substantiate her accusation."

