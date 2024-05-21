Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Caught on camera: Brazilian man rams Lamborghini into thief who stole his Rolex watch at gunpoint (WATCH)

    In a dramatic turn of events on the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, a Lamborghini owner took swift and unconventional action to recover his stolen Rolex watch.

    Caught on camera: Brazilian man rams Lamborghini into thief who stole his Rolex watch at gunpoint (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events on the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, a Lamborghini owner took swift and unconventional action to recover his stolen Rolex watch. The upscale region of Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima became the backdrop for this high-speed chase and collision, leaving bystanders in awe and social media abuzz with the circulating video footage.

    According to reports from CNN Brazil, the incident unfolded on Saturday, May 18, when the Lamborghini driver found himself targeted by a thief wielding a gun. The assailant seized the opportunity at a traffic light, forcefully snatching the luxury timepiece before attempting to flee the scene on a motorcycle.

    Undeterred by the daring theft, the Lamborghini owner made a split-second decision to pursue the thief, igniting a heart-pounding chase through the city streets. Video footage captured the green Lamborghini racing towards the two-wheeler, with the thief desperately trying to evade capture.

    As the thief maneuvered for an illegal escape route, the Lamborghini driver accelerated, resulting in a dramatic collision that sent shockwaves through the area. The supercar careened into a pole, causing traffic lights to crash to the ground in a chaotic cascade.

    Miraculously, both the thief and the Lamborghini driver emerged from the wreckage relatively unscathed. The thief, seizing the opportunity, swiftly fled the scene, abandoning his wrecked motorcycle in the process.

    Authorities were able to swiftly identify the suspect, thanks to evidence left behind at the scene. The stolen Rolex, valued at Brazilian real 200,000 (approximately $40,000 or Rs 32 lakh), served as a key piece of evidence in the investigation. Additionally, the thief inadvertently left behind a 32-caliber revolver used in the robbery and a cellphone, which provided vital clues for law enforcement.

    Reports from Brazilian outlet Metropoles shed further light on the suspect's identity and background. Residing in Taboao da Serra, the thief had been operating the motorcycle registered under his mother's name, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding story.

    The incident has sparked widespread discussion about the lengths individuals are willing to go to protect their possessions and seek justice. While the Lamborghini owner's actions may have been unconventional, they underscore the frustration felt by victims of theft and the desire for swift resolution.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 5:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING 1 dead, 30 injured after London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence, says Singapore Airlines snt

    1 dead, 30 injured after Singapore Airlines flight from London hit by 'severe turbulence', diverted to Bangkok

    Iran mourns President Ebrahim Raisi, FM and 6 others' death in chopper crash in funeral procession (WATCH) snt

    Thousands mourn Iran President Raisi, FM and 6 others in funeral procession after chopper crash (WATCH)

    Pak journalist reveals why UAE denies visas to Pakistanis: Drugs, BAPS temple fury, prostitution & more watch snt

    Pak journalist reveals why UAE denies visas to Pakistanis: Drugs, BAPS temple fury, prostitution & more |WATCH

    India lowers flag to half-mast as nation mourns Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash (WATCH) snt

    India lowers flag to half-mast as nation mourns Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash (WATCH)

    Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash: Iranians worldwide sing, dance to celebrate Iran President's death (WATCH) snt

    Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash: Iranians worldwide sing, dance to celebrate Iran President's death (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football Toni Kroos to retire after Euro 2024: Real Madrid honours German as an all-time club & football legend snt

    Toni Kroos to retire after Euro 2024: Real Madrid honours German as an all-time club & football legend

    Chandigarh to Jaipur: 6 places to settle after retirement in India ATG EAI

    Chandigarh to Jaipur: 6 places to settle after retirement in India

    Football Euro 2024: Rashford, Grealish, Maddison, Henderson NOT included in England's provisional squad - Report osf

    Euro 2024: Rashford, Grealish, Maddison, Henderson NOT included in England's provisional squad - Report

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Azamgarh, police resort to lathi charge AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Azamgarh, police resort to lathi charge

    'Mr & Mrs Mahi' EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor was made to practice much more than IPL players regimen? RKK

    'Mr & Mrs Mahi' EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor was made to practice much more than IPL players regimen?

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon