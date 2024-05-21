Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Naga Chaitanya buys Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth Rs 3.5 Cr; know list of his super luxury cars

    Telugu star Naga Chaitanya bought a luxurious new Porsche worth Rs 3.5 core and rode it on the streets of Hyderabad. Naga is known for his love of luxury cars and owns several high-end vehicles.

    Naga Chaitanya buys Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth Rs 3.5 Cr; know list of his super luxury cars RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Naga Chaitanya owns an excellent automobile collection that includes expensive brands such as Ferrari and BMW. He recently added a silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS to his collection. According to Cartrade.com, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has an ex-showroom price in India of Rs 3.51 crore. The star excitedly showed off his new bike in an Instagram picture. According to Siasat.com, the car was registered on May 17, 2024, and it is Hyderabad's first Porsche 911 GT3 RS. A video of Naga Chaitanya driving his new car around the city has also been shared on social media.

    Naga Chaitanya is well-known for his love of expensive cars and owns numerous of them. He is frequently spotted driving about Hyderabad in his expensive vehicles, including a scarlet Ferrari and a sleek black Range Rover Defender 110.

    Also Read: L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal looks dapper as 'Khureshi Abraam' in Prithviraj Sukumaran's film

    Porsche Centre Chennai posted photographs of the actor posing with his brand-new automobile. They captioned it, “We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track.”

    According to the same portal's 2022 report, Naga Chaitanya owns a Ferrari 488GTB (RS 3.88 crore), BMW 740 Li (RS 1.30 crore), 2X Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (RS 1.18 crore), Nissan GT-R (RS 2.12 crore), Mercedes Benz G-Class G 63 AMG (RS 2.28 crore), MV Agusta F4 (RS 35 lakh), and BMW 9RT (RS 18.5 lakh).

    Meanwhile, his purported connection with Sobhita has made headlines. An informant also stated that the pair is doing well, but they do not want to go public with their love until they decide to marry. "Naga and Sobhita have found happiness with each other and are now dating. They enjoy to spend time together. They keep going on vacation together. However, they prefer to keep their personal lives out of the public eye," a source told Hindustan Times.

    Also Read: THROWBACK: When Salim Khan talked about Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi fight

    "And that's why they don't talk about each other online. They are aware of the web presence and buzz surrounding their photos. However, they refuse to acknowledge it and turn it into a talking point. They do not want to distract attention away from their professional work and onto their personal area. They're not trying too hard to keep their affair private, but they're also not eager to go public," the insider said.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's highly anticipated film Thandel is expected to release this year. 

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    He is coming: Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO) RBA

    'He is coming': Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO)

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Kannappa' actor Vishnu Manchu, Prabhudheva walks red carpet in black tuxedo ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Kannappa' actor Vishnu Manchu, Prabhudheva walks red carpet in black tuxedo

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathway in Rome; turns head in new short hairdo [PHOTOS] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathway in Rome; turns head in new short hairdo [PHOTOS]

    L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal looks dapper as 'Khureshi Abraam' in Prithviraj Sukumaran's film RBA

    L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal looks dapper as 'Khureshi Abraam' in Prithviraj Sukumaran's film

    Mohanlal birthday wishes RBA

    Mohanlal turns 64: Mammootty to Dulquer Salmaan to Prithviraj, celebs wish Lalettan on birthday

    Recent Stories

    Driving tests to shift from RTOs to private centers: New license rules effective June 1; check details AJR

    Driving tests to shift from RTOs to private centers: New license rules effective June 1; check details

    Hyderabadi to Ambur-7 traditional South Indian Biryani RBA EAI

    Hyderabadi to Ambur-7 traditional South Indian Biryani

    cricket IPL 2024: What happens if the Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain? Explained! osf

    IPL 2024: What happens if the Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain? Explained!

    Kerala: Funeral of Believers Church head KP Yohannan held with full state honours anr

    Kerala: Funeral of Believers Church head KP Yohannan held with full state honours

    Football Happy Birthday Arturo Vida: Top 10 moments of the Chilean footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Arturo Vida: Top 10 moments of the Chilean footballer

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon