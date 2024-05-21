Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Mr & Mrs Mahi' EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor was made to practice much more than IPL players regimen?

    Janhvi Kapoor said that a few newly recruited cricketers from Kolkata Knight Riders assisted her in playing cricket for the film and that she practiced cricket for 6-7 hours per day.

    'Mr & Mrs Mahi' EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor was made to practice much more than IPL players regimen? RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 21, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor was in Delhi to promote her new film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'. She mentioned during the press conference that the Kolkata Knight Riders players from the IPL helped her train in the nets. She said that a few newly recruited cricketers assisted her in playing cricket for the film. Janhvi also mentioned that she practiced cricket for 6-7 hours per day. She revealed that her coach, Abhishek Nair said that the level of training Janhvi had to complete was not even done with IPL players.

    Janhvi Kapoor reveals her compatibility traits

    She mentioned something she examined before dating a man. She explained, "After my date, I go home and see how compatible our zodiac signs are. There are numerous apps for doing so." However, she stated that if their compatibility does not match, she will not end the relationship. She claimed to be quite superstitious. The 27-year-old actress is dating Shikhar Pahariya, a professional polo player and businessman.

    Also Read: Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez dons golden gown as she debuts at the film festival

    About 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' 

    'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' is a romantic sports drama film directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor co-star in the film, which will open in theaters on May 31, 2024.

    Synopsis of 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' 

    Mahendra, an unsuccessful cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, are brought together by arranged marriage. They have the same nickname, Mahi, and together they become Mr and Mrs Mahi. They quickly discover a shared love and enthusiasm for cricket. Eventually, Mahendra recognizes his wife's cricketing aptitude and pushes her to pursue her dream of becoming a cricketer, coaching her along the way.

    Trailer

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The First Omen on OTT: Netflix or JioCinema? Where, when to watch the horror film RBA

    The First Omen on OTT: Netflix or JioCinema or Hotstar? Where, when to watch the horror film

    It causes tension..', Ben Affleck bothered with THIS habit of Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours; Read on ATG

    'It causes tension..', Ben Affleck bothered with THIS habit of Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours; Read on

    Naga Chaitanya buys Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth Rs 3.5 Cr; know list of his super luxury cars RBA

    Naga Chaitanya buys Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth Rs 3.5 Cr; know list of his super luxury cars

    He is coming: Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO) RBA

    'He is coming': Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO)

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Kannappa' actor Vishnu Manchu, Prabhudheva walks red carpet in black tuxedo ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Kannappa' actor Vishnu Manchu, Prabhudheva walks red carpet in black tuxedo

    Recent Stories

    The First Omen on OTT: Netflix or JioCinema? Where, when to watch the horror film RBA

    The First Omen on OTT: Netflix or JioCinema or Hotstar? Where, when to watch the horror film

    Karnataka: 1 dead, 2 injured after boiler explodes inside factory in Belagavi's Athani vkp

    Karnataka: 1 dead, 2 injured after boiler explodes inside factory in Belagavi's Athani

    Slip of tongue': BJP's Sambit Patra on 3-day fast over 'Lord Jagannath is devotee of PM Modi' comment AJR

    'Slip of tongue': BJP's Sambit Patra on 3-day fast over 'Lord Jagannath is devotee of PM Modi' comment

    Football German legend Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024, says ambition was to finish career at peak osf

    German legend Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024, says ambition was to finish career at peak

    Janhvi Kapoor reveals she sees THIS compatibility trait before dating RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor reveals she sees THIS compatibility trait before dating

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon