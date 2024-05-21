The First Omen on OTT: Netflix or JioCinema or Hotstar? Where, when to watch the horror film

The First Omen is the sixth film in The Omen franchise. It stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy in the lead roles.

The prequel to the horror film The Omen (1976) has recently been released. It's named First Omen. It was directed by debutant Arkasha Stevenson, with screenplays written by Tim Smith, Keith Thomas, and the film's director. It's based on the story of Ben Jacoby. On April 5, 20th Century Studios distributed the picture in theatres across the United States. Following a successful theatrical run, the filmmakers have opted to distribute the film via OTT platforms.

Get ready for a thrilling experience as The First Omen, the sixth installment in The Omen franchise, premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on May 30. The film, which has already earned favourable reviews and made over $53 million at the global box office, is now ready to captivate a wider audience with its OTT release. This is a golden opportunity for fans of The Omen franchise to immerse themselves in yet another masterpiece.

The First Omen is the sixth film in the Omen franchise. The film's principal actors are Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy. Following the premiere, admirers praised the cinematography as 'truly to die for!', while others praised Nell Tiger Free's mesmerising performance in the film. Fans have described it as a good prelude to The Omen, which was published in 1976.

The provocative sequences in The First Omen have raised the benchmark established by its predecessors. Disney+ Hotstar has now announced the OTT release of this creepy and eerie film on social media, with the caption: “From service to survival. Brace yourself for a chilling mystery.” They also uploaded the trailer of the film with this post.

The First Omen tells the story of an American lady who is assigned to serve in a church in Rome, where she meets a girl afflicted by evil visions. She also finds a diabolical plot to bring about the birth of the Antichrist. The first film in the Omen franchise was released in 1976. Two years later, the sequel Damien Omen II was published. The Final Conflict debuted in 1981, followed by Omen IV: The Awakening in 1991.

