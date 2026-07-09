Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon women's semi-finals in a beige dress. She was seen in the Royal Box FaceTiming her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'Varanasi'.

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Thursday surprised Wimbledon fans with her stunning presence at the women's semi-finals match at the All England Club. The Fashion star was spotted in the Royal Box at Centre Court and was seen FaceTiming her husband, Nick Jonas, giving the singer a live glimpse of the Wimbledon action. For the sporty outing, Priyanka opted for a beautiful beige dress with a matching headscarf. Have a look at her pictures here.

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🙌 @priyankachopra is all of us right now. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KzYL0nELuB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2026

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'. In the movie, she will essay the role of Mandakini. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands. The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. (ANI)