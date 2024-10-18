Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Mumbai, gracing the city for a promotional event with Max Factor. The actress shared a glimpse of her beloved getaway, the iconic Gateway of India, in a captivating video

Priyanka Chopra recently made her return to Mumbai on October 16 for a promotional event with Max Factor, a well-known cosmetic brand. She took to social media to showcase her favorite getaway in India: the iconic Gateway of India. In a video she shared on October 17, viewers were treated to a stunning view of the Arabian Sea as the camera captured Priyanka on her hotel balcony, relishing the beautiful scenery. She was styled in a chic powder blue blazer, cropped pants, and a sheer tube top, striking various poses for the camera. Her post was simply captioned to highlight her affection for the location.

The video quickly attracted a lot of attention from her fans. One fan expressed their excitement by stating that the "Queen is back where she belongs," while another fan noted how proud they were of her and commented on her radiant look. Many others praised Priyanka for her stylish outfit, contributing to the buzz surrounding her return.

At a recent launch event in Mumbai, Priyanka wowed the audience with her elegant fashion choices, wearing a shimmering silver dress complemented by exquisite diamond earrings. Clips from the event circulated widely online, showcasing a touching moment when she interacted with a devoted fan, taking the time to sign an autograph on their shirt.

ALSO READ: 'Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh

On the work front, Priyanka has just completed filming for The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, where she takes on the role of a former pirate determined to protect her family from her tumultuous past. The film also features Karl Urban and is produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios. Prior to this project, she wrapped up her work on Heads of State, where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

In addition to these projects, Priyanka will reprise her role as Nadia in the upcoming second season of Citadel. She is also venturing into production with her Marathi film Paani, which is set to premiere on October 18.

Latest Videos