Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH

    Priyanka Chopra has returned to Mumbai, gracing the city for a promotional event with Max Factor. The actress shared a glimpse of her beloved getaway, the iconic Gateway of India, in a captivating video

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra recently made her return to Mumbai on October 16 for a promotional event with Max Factor, a well-known cosmetic brand. She took to social media to showcase her favorite getaway in India: the iconic Gateway of India. In a video she shared on October 17, viewers were treated to a stunning view of the Arabian Sea as the camera captured Priyanka on her hotel balcony, relishing the beautiful scenery. She was styled in a chic powder blue blazer, cropped pants, and a sheer tube top, striking various poses for the camera. Her post was simply captioned to highlight her affection for the location.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    The video quickly attracted a lot of attention from her fans. One fan expressed their excitement by stating that the "Queen is back where she belongs," while another fan noted how proud they were of her and commented on her radiant look. Many others praised Priyanka for her stylish outfit, contributing to the buzz surrounding her return.

    At a recent launch event in Mumbai, Priyanka wowed the audience with her elegant fashion choices, wearing a shimmering silver dress complemented by exquisite diamond earrings. Clips from the event circulated widely online, showcasing a touching moment when she interacted with a devoted fan, taking the time to sign an autograph on their shirt.

    ALSO READ: 'Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh

    On the work front, Priyanka has just completed filming for The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, where she takes on the role of a former pirate determined to protect her family from her tumultuous past. The film also features Karl Urban and is produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios. Prior to this project, she wrapped up her work on Heads of State, where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

    In addition to these projects, Priyanka will reprise her role as Nadia in the upcoming second season of Citadel. She is also venturing into production with her Marathi film Paani, which is set to premiere on October 18.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more NTI

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more

    When Alia Bhatt 'JUMPED' with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan RTM

    When Alia Bhatt ‘JUMPED’ with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan

    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..' NTI

    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..'

    Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh ATG

    'Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh

    Recent Stories

    How to Decorate Your Home with Elegant Vases?

    How to Decorate Your Home with Elegant Vases?

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    cricket PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152 run victory scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon