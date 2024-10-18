Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh

    Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, is a close friend to many Bollywood stars and is often seen having a blast with them at events. Recently, he reunited with Ranveer Singh at Radhika Merchant’s birthday, sharing a fun Instagram post, humorously describing their playful bond

    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, has become a close friend to many Bollywood celebrities. He is often seen partying and sharing fun moments with several stars. Recently, he was spotted reuniting with Ranveer Singh at Radhika Merchant’s birthday party. Orry shared a light-hearted moment with Ranveer, striking his signature pose with his hand on the actor’s chest.

    Taking to his Instagram Story, Orry posted a picture of the duo. He humorously referred to their friendship as similar to a "cup of noodles"—affordable, quick, but comforting, showcasing the playful bond they share.

    Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Singham Again, the much-anticipated third installment in Rohit Shetty's Singham series. The recently released trailer indicates the film is set to light up the box office this Diwali. In the film, Ajay Devgn returns as the iconic Bajirao Singham, while Deepika Padukone takes on the new role of Lady Singham. Fans are thrilled to see not only Ranveer reprising his character of Simmba, but also Akshay Kumar's return as Sooryavanshi. Additionally, Arjun Kapoor joins the cast as the lead antagonist.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra on comparisons with BB 17's Abhishek Kumar; Here's what he said

    Ranveer and Deepika will be sharing the screen again, following their last appearance in Cirkus. Although Deepika was absent from the Singham Again trailer launch due to taking care of their newborn daughter, Ranveer made sure to acknowledge her. He mentioned that while Deepika is usually known for her classy roles, her massy avatar brings him great joy, a transformation only Rohit Shetty can achieve. He also revealed that the film has a special significance for their family, as Deepika was pregnant during its shooting, marking their daughter’s symbolic debut in Bollywood.

    Singham Again is set for a Diwali release, where it will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite rumors that Kartik reached out to Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to delay the release, the film will proceed as scheduled. This will also be Ranveer Singh's first film release since becoming a father.

