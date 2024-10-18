'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty to lead Prasanth Varma's sequel of HanuMan? Read on

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma is working on the sequel to his blockbuster film Hanu-Man, titled Jai Hanuman. Reports suggest that National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty may play the lead role. The film, part of Varma’s Cinematic Universe, promises more mythological superhero action

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma is said to be working on the sequel to his popular film Hanu-Man, with the new title Jai Hanuman. Reports suggest that actor Rishab Shetty is expected to be part of the cast. The news comes after Prasanth mentioned that the cast of the upcoming sequel would soon be disclosed. Although official confirmation is yet to be made, the Telugu media outlet Aakashavaani reportedly shared the update on its X handle.

The platform hinted that Rishab Shetty is a strong contender for the lead role in Jai Hanuman, with Mythri Movie Makers likely to handle production. Rishab Shetty, who recently won a National Award for his performance in the Kannada mythological drama Kantara, is also working on the prequel to his hit film. Additionally, Prasanth Varma is rumored to be considering Bollywood actors for roles in Jai Hanuman.

Released in 2024, Hanu-Man became the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, raking in over Rs 300 crore. It stars Teja Sajja as a superhero, and the film is part of Prasanth Varma’s larger cinematic universe, which centers on mythological superheroes. Prasanth is also working on another project based on Lord Indra, featuring Mokshagna, son of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, though the film is still in its early development stages.

In an earlier interview, Prasanth had shared that his fascination with Indian mythology inspired him to create stories that merge superhero narratives with mythological elements. He noted that this unique aspect sets his stories apart from others. While he avoided repeating similar themes in his first three films—Awe!, Kalki, and Zombie Reddy—he now embraces the opportunity to explore various sub-genres within mythological stories.

Hanu-Man, a 2024 Telugu superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma, features Teja Sajja as the protagonist, Hanumanthu, who transforms into the superhero Hanu-Man, taking inspiration from Hindu mythology. The film was made on a modest budget of Rs 20-25 crore but went on to become a massive global success, grossing over Rs 300 crore.

