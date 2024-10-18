Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh buy two commercial offices in Mumbai for ₹22 Crore—Details inside

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, recently invested ₹22.26 crore in two commercial offices in Mumbai, adding to their real estate portfolio in the city.



Sara Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress, and her mother Amrita Singh have gained media attention for their most recent real estate venture. The pair paid ₹22.26 crore to purchase two commercial office buildings in Mumbai's Andheri West. In the cutthroat real estate market of the metropolis, this acquisition demonstrates their expanding portfolio.

According to registration details, the mother-daughter pair purchased the two units located on the ninth floor of the Signature Building off Veera Desai Road. Each office space is valued at ₹11.13 crore and boasts a built-up area of 2,099 square feet, along with a carpet area of 1,905 square feet. Each unit also includes three designated parking spaces, providing added convenience in a city where parking is often limited.

The transaction was officially registered on October 10, 2024, with a stamp duty of ₹66.8 lakh paid for each property. This is not their first investment in the Signature Building; last year, they bought another unit on the fourth floor for ₹9 crore, which also included three parking spaces.

Investing in commercial real estate has become a popular trend among Bollywood celebrities. Many stars are seizing the opportunity to invest in commercial properties in Mumbai for potential rental income. Notable figures like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Salman Khan have also made similar investments, reflecting the lucrative nature of this market.

Aside from her real estate ventures, Sara Ali Khan is actively pursuing her acting career. She recently starred in the historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, earning acclaim for her performance. Currently, she is preparing for the release of Metro In Dino, a highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 film Life In A Metro. The film features an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, and is set to release on November 29, 2024, generating excitement among her fans.

