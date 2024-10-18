Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt fast-tracks Akshayvat corridor beautification

    The Yogi government is expediting the beautification of the Akshayvat Corridor in preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025. The 300-year-old Akshayvat tree, a key pilgrimage site in Prayagraj, symbolizes resilience and immortality. The project aims to enhance devotees' spiritual experience during the grand event.

    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 2:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    As preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 progress, the Yogi government is accelerating the beautification of the Akshayvat Corridor, aiming to enhance the spiritual experience for millions of pilgrims. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the ongoing project and instructed officials to speed up efforts, ensuring the site is ready for the grand event.

    Akshayvat, a 300-year-old Banyan tree of great mythological significance in Sanatan Dharma, is a key stop for pilgrims after their ritual bath in the sacred waters of the Sangam. According to beliefs, the pilgrimage is considered incomplete without offering prayers at Akshayvat, which holds the promise of fulfilling spiritual aspirations.

    The state government has allocated a significant budget to develop the area, emphasizing Prayagraj’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The Akshayvat Corridor is central to this initiative, with the sacred tree featuring prominently in the logo for Maha Kumbh 2025. The tree's deep-rooted history, dating back to mentions in the Raghuvansh by poet Kalidas and Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang’s travelogue, underscores its revered status.

    Akshayvat’s resilience is part of its mystique. Swami Dilip Das Tyagi of Shri Ram Janaki Mahal in Ayodhya recounts attempts made during the Mughal period to destroy the tree. Despite efforts to cut or burn it down, Akshayvat would miraculously regenerate, symbolizing immortality and resilience. Restricted under Mughal and British rule, the site remained largely inaccessible to the public until 2018, when the Yogi government lifted the ban, opening the way for pilgrims to visit.

    With the upcoming Maha Kumbh, the government’s focus on beautifying and promoting Akshayvat aims to offer devotees a spiritually enriched experience.

