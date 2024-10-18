Vikrant Massey: “My goal is to evoke emotion through every story”

Vikrant is currently gearing up for his next, The Sabarmati Report with Raashi Khanna. He also has Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan.

Recently, during an interview, Vikrant Massey talked candidly about his contemplative and deeply connected acting process. According to him, everyone struggles with their own dark places, and each person uniquely handles them.

Talking about the same Vikrant said, “Every person has their own dark areas, but I’m not a trained actor, so what happens to me? My preparation comes from different sources. I draw inspiration from the books I read, my travel experiences, and staying informed about current affairs. I’m very much a part of this society; I don’t feel detached from it. There’s a collective conscience we all share. I don’t follow a specific method but my goal is to evoke emotion through every story.”

Vikrant articulates a powerful aspiration, "I’ve always aspired to be an actor who conveys feelings. Last year, after 12th Fail, my wife shared a quote that struck me: it said that Amazon sells convenience and Rolls Royce sells status, Disney sells childhood. I realized I want to sell emotions as an actor. Whether it’s 12th Fail or Sector 36, I aim to make you feel something through the story.”

His preparation for each film varies, adapting to the styles of different directors and co-actors. He stresses the importance of this adaptability, saying, “The preparation process varies with each film due to different directors and co-actors, each with their own methods. Adapting to those is essential. However, the core objective remains the same: to evoke the desired emotions in the audience. That’s what I’m chasing, and my approach evolves accordingly.”

Vikrant is currently gearing up for his next, The Sabarmati Report with Raashi Khanna. He also has Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan.

Latest Videos