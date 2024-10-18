Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    The actor went on to say that, despite having a concussion, she still wanted to shoot because she knew they wouldn't have the location for long, but she couldn't.

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' directed by The Family Man directors Raj & DK. The actress will be doing high-octane action in the spy thriller as she revealed that she did most of her stunts on her own. However, Samantha suffered a concussion during the shoot. 

    In a candid conversation with Galatta India, Samantha talked about her several injuries while shooting the Citadel: Honey Bunny show. She said, "I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something."

    "Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me," she jokingly added. 

    The writer of the show, Sita Menon, went on to say that although Samantha can not recall it due to her concussion, a doctor was on call.

     

     

    The actor went on to say that, despite having a concussion, she still wanted to shoot because she knew they wouldn't have the location for long, but she couldn't. She said, "I remember, during my concussion, hearing that we have the set only for less than a day, we need to finish the shoot. So in my concussion, I was like, ‘I am coming, people, I am coming.’ Then I remember the stunt guy was in front of me, and then I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ and they were like, ‘Okay, cut, not happening.'”

    Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spin-off of the 2017 Amazon Prime Video original show Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. In this nineties-set prequel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan play the parents of Priyanka's character, who are also spies for Citadel.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more NTI

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more

    When Alia Bhatt 'JUMPED' with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan RTM

    When Alia Bhatt ‘JUMPED’ with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH ATG

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH

    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..' NTI

    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..'

    Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh ATG

    'Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh

    Recent Stories

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    cricket PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152 run victory scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala? gcw

    Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala?

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon