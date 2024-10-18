'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

The actor went on to say that, despite having a concussion, she still wanted to shoot because she knew they wouldn't have the location for long, but she couldn't.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' directed by The Family Man directors Raj & DK. The actress will be doing high-octane action in the spy thriller as she revealed that she did most of her stunts on her own. However, Samantha suffered a concussion during the shoot.

In a candid conversation with Galatta India, Samantha talked about her several injuries while shooting the Citadel: Honey Bunny show. She said, "I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something."

"Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me," she jokingly added.

The writer of the show, Sita Menon, went on to say that although Samantha can not recall it due to her concussion, a doctor was on call.

The actor went on to say that, despite having a concussion, she still wanted to shoot because she knew they wouldn't have the location for long, but she couldn't. She said, "I remember, during my concussion, hearing that we have the set only for less than a day, we need to finish the shoot. So in my concussion, I was like, ‘I am coming, people, I am coming.’ Then I remember the stunt guy was in front of me, and then I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ and they were like, ‘Okay, cut, not happening.'”

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spin-off of the 2017 Amazon Prime Video original show Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. In this nineties-set prequel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan play the parents of Priyanka's character, who are also spies for Citadel.

Latest Videos