As Yamuna churns yearly toxic froth, Arvind Kejriwal’s 'promise to clean Yamuna by 2025' goes viral (WATCH)

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on October 18. Amid the health concerns, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal’s last year’s promise 'to clean Yamuna river' has gone viral.

A thick layer of toxic foam has once again coated parts of sacred River Yamuna just ahead of Chhath Puja. The Yamuna is serving its annual cocktail of frothy industrial waste and sewage, garnished with a toxic foam that has turned the sacred river into a not-so-holy mess.

The white froth, a mixture of sewage and industrial waste, has formed over sections of the Yamuna River – a tributary of the holy Ganges River – which flows about 855 miles (1,376 kilometers) south from the Himalayas through several states.

The pungent foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, which can cause respiratory and skin problems, according to experts.

Several videos surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing patches of foam spread on the river's surface. A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj area. Foam floating on the river during Chhath Puja has been a common sight for the people of Delhi. This year, the festival will be celebrated from November 17 to 20.

A thick layer of foam was also seen last month, following which, a team of Delhi Jal Board sprayed chemicals into the river to dissolve the foam.

Amid the health concerns, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal’s last year’s promise on River Yamuna has gone viral. In 2023, he promised people of Delhi of cleaning Yamuna river before 2025 Delhi assembly elections. However, the current scenario is scripting different story as the state elections nears.

The Delhi government is expected to hold a meeting to address pollution levels. The strategy is to monitor 13 hotspots through the war rooms in the national capital.

Also read: Water cycle off balance for 'first time in human history'; India & China to face imminent crisis, warns report

Latest Videos