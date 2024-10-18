Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As Yamuna churns yearly toxic froth, Arvind Kejriwal’s 'promise to clean Yamuna by 2025' goes viral (WATCH)

    As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on October 18. Amid the health concerns, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal’s last year’s promise 'to clean Yamuna river' has gone viral.

    As Yamuna churns yearly toxic front, Arvind Kejriwal's 'promise to clean Yamuna by 2025' goes viral (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 2:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    A thick layer of toxic foam has once again coated parts of sacred River Yamuna just ahead of Chhath Puja. The Yamuna is serving its annual cocktail of frothy industrial waste and sewage, garnished with a toxic foam that has turned the sacred river into a not-so-holy mess. 

    The white froth, a mixture of sewage and industrial waste, has formed over sections of the Yamuna River – a tributary of the holy Ganges River – which flows about 855 miles (1,376 kilometers) south from the Himalayas through several states.

    The pungent foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, which can cause respiratory and skin problems, according to experts. 

    Several videos surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing patches of foam spread on the river's surface. A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj area. Foam floating on the river during Chhath Puja has been a common sight for the people of Delhi. This year, the festival will be celebrated from November 17 to 20.

    A thick layer of foam was also seen last month, following which, a team of Delhi Jal Board sprayed chemicals into the river to dissolve the foam.

    Amid the health concerns, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal’s last year’s promise on River Yamuna has gone viral. In 2023, he promised people of Delhi of cleaning Yamuna river before 2025 Delhi assembly elections. However, the current scenario is scripting different story as the state elections nears.

     

    The Delhi government is expected to hold a meeting to address pollution levels. The strategy is to monitor 13 hotspots through the war rooms in the national capital.

     Also read: Water cycle off balance for 'first time in human history'; India & China to face imminent crisis, warns report

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years dmn

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    'Will continue living in India': Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans (WATCH) shk

    'Will continue living in India: Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans| WATCH

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt fast-tracks Akshayvat corridor beautification vkp

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt fast-tracks Akshayvat corridor beautification

    Allegations against Kannur district collector in ADM Naveen Babu's death emerge, parties call for probe dmn

    Allegations against Kannur district collector in ADM Naveen Babu's death emerge, parties call for probe

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years dmn

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O ATG

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O

    Sambrani Health Benefits Boosting Wellness Naturally vkp

    Surprising health benefits of Sambrani

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor NTI

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon